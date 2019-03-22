Qube : Dividend Reinvestment Plan Issue Price

22 March 2019

ASX Announcement

Dividend Reinvestment Plan Issue Price

Qube Holdings Limited (Qube) advises that the issue price of shares to be issued under Qube's Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) in respect of the interim ordinary dividend for the half-year ended 31 December 2018 is $ 2.7411.

The period for determining the price for the DRP concluded on 21 March 2019. The issue price was calculated using the volume weighted average price for all of Qube's shares sold on the ASX over the 10 trading days immediately after the record date for payment of the dividend.

As previously advised, the record date for the dividend was 7 March 2019.

It is expected the new shares to be issued pursuant to the DRP will be issued around 4 April 2019 and will rank equally with all shares currently listed on the ASX.

Adam Jacobs

Company Secretary