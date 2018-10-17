Qube : Notice of AGM and Annual Report

17 October 2018

ASX Announcement

Notice of 2018 Annual General Meeting and 2018 Annual Report

Attached below are Qube's:

 Notice of 2018 Annual General Meeting (including proxy form); and

 2018 Annual Report.

Adam Jacobs Company Secretary

QUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED NOTICE OF 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of members of Qube Holdings Limited (Company) will be held at Level 15, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), One International Towers Sydney, Watermans Quay, Barangaroo, Sydney on Thursday, 22 November 2018 at 10:30am (Sydney time).

QUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED

ITEMS OF BUSINESS

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND REPORTS

To receive and consider the ﬁnancial report of the Company and the reports of the Directors and Auditor for the year ended 30 June 2018.

Note: there is no requirement for Shareholders to approve these reports.

RESOLUTIONS

1. Re-election of Sam Kaplan

To consider and, if thought ﬁt, to pass the following Resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:

"That Mr. Sam Kaplan be re-elected as a Director of the Company."

Note: the Chairman of the meeting intends to vote all available proxies in favour of this Resolution.

2. Re-election of Ross Burney

To consider and, if thought ﬁt, to pass the following Resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:

"That Mr. Ross Burney be re-elected as a Director of the Company."

Note: the Chairman of the meeting intends to vote all available proxies in favour of this Resolution.

3. Remuneration Report

To consider and, if thought ﬁt, to pass the following Resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:

"That the Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 June 2018 be adopted."

Notes:

(a) The vote on this Resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company.

(b) This Resolution is subject to voting exclusions as outlined in the notes accompanying this Notice of Meeting.

(c) The Directors will consider the outcome of the vote and comments made by Shareholders on the Remuneration Report at the Meeting when reviewing the Company's remuneration policies.

(d) If 25% or more of votes cast are against the adoption of the Remuneration Report at two consecutive AGMs, Shareholders will be required to vote at the second of those AGMs on a Resolution that another meeting be held within 90 days at which all of the Directors (other than the Managing Director) must stand for re-election.

(e) The Chairman of the meeting intends to vote all available proxies in favour of this Resolution.

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2018

4. Approval of FY19 award of SARs under the Qube

Long Term Incentive (SAR) Plan to Maurice James

To consider, and if thought ﬁt, to pass the following Resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:

"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, the award of 4,248,300 SARs to Maurice James in accordance with the terms of the Qube Long Term Incentive (SAR) Plan and otherwise on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Memorandum be approved."

Notes:

(a) This Resolution is subject to voting exclusions as outlined in the notes accompanying this Notice of Meeting.

(b) The Chairman of the meeting intends to vote available proxies in favour of this Resolution.

5. Approval of FY19 award of rights to Shares under the Qube Short Term Incentive Plan to Maurice James

To consider and, if thought ﬁt, to pass the following Resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:

"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, the award of up to 142,668 rights to Shares to Maurice James in accordance with the terms of the Qube Short Term Incentive Plan and otherwise on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Memorandum be approved."

Notes:

(a) This Resolution is subject to voting exclusions as outlined in the notes accompanying this Notice of Meeting.

(b) The Chairman of the meeting intends to vote available proxies in favour of this Resolution.

6. Approval of the issue of securities under the

Qube Long Term Incentive (SAR) Plan

To consider, and if thought ﬁt, to pass the following Resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:

"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.2 exception 9 and for all other purposes, the issue of securities under the Qube Long Term Incentive (SAR) Plan and otherwise on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Memorandum be approved."

Note:

(a) This Resolution is subject to voting exclusions as outlined in the notes accompanying this Notice of Meeting.

(b) The Chairman of the meeting intends to vote available proxies in favour of this Resolution.

ITEMS OF BUSINESS

7. Approval of grant of ﬁnancial assistance

To consider and, if thought ﬁt, to pass the following resolution as a Special Resolution:

"That for the purpose of section 260B(2) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, the Company approves the grant of ﬁnancial assistance by:

(a) D&J Holding Co Pty. Limited (ACN 615 429 199) (D&J Holding Co);

(b) D&J Subsidiary Co Pty. Limited (ACN 615 447 259); and

(c) Maritime Container Services Pty. Limited (ACN 001 169 240);

(d) Australian Grain Packers Pty. Limited (ACN 613 560 400),

(MCS Group Companies); and

(e) ISO Marshalling Pty. Limited (ACN 152 640 009)

(ISO Marshalling),

(each an Acquired Company) as contemplated in the accompanying Explanatory Memorandum in connection with the acquisitions by subsidiaries of the Company of all of the shares in D&J Holding Co. (of which the other MCS Group Companies are subsidiaries) and ISO Marshalling, and all elements of these transactions and any other transaction that may constitute ﬁnancial assistance by the Acquired Companies for the purposes of section 260A of the Corporations Act."

Without limitation, section 260B(2) of the Corporations Act is relevant to this Resolution.

Note: the Chairman of the meeting intends to vote available proxies in favour of this Resolution.

VOTING EXCLUSIONS

The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of: n Resolution 3 (Remuneration Report):

- by or on behalf of a member of the Key Management Personnel (whose remuneration is disclosed in the Remuneration Report) and any of their Closely Related Parties; and

- as proxy by a member of the Key Management Personnel, or any of their Closely Related Parties.

However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote on the Resolution: - in accordance with a direction on the proxy form; or - by the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy for a member entitled to vote on Resolution 3 pursuant to an authorisation on the proxy form to exercise the proxy as the Chairman of the Meeting sees ﬁt (even though the Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel);