Qube : Results Briefing Details Update

We confirm that Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB) will be releasing its half year results on Thursday 21 February 2019 and the Analyst and Investor briefing will be held at 10.30am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT).

Briefing details update - Results for the Half Year Ended 31 December 2018

Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB) will be releasing its half year results on Thursday 21 February 2019.

Following the release of the results to the market, Qube will hold a briefing for analysts and investors to discuss the results.

The presentation will be made by the Managing Director, Maurice James, and Chief Financial Officer, Paul Lewis at:

10.30am-11.30am - Australian Eastern Daylight Time (NSW, VIC, TAS, ACT)

Dial-in details

Australia Toll Free: 1 800 123 296 Australia Local: 02 8038 5221 International (If country not listed below): +61 2 8038 5221 Canada 1855 5616 766 China 4001 203 085 Hong Kong 800 908 865 India 1800 2666 836 Japan 0120 994 669 New Zealand 0800 452 782 Singapore 800 616 2288 United Kingdom 0808 234 0757 United States 1855 293 1544 Conference ID No: 2079587

All Participants will be asked to provide the Conference ID, their name and organisation when joining the call.

