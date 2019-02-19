Log in
News : Companies
Qube : Results Briefing Details Update

02/19/2019

ASX Announcement

Briefing details update - Results for the Half Year Ended 31 December 2018

Please find attached updated details for Qube's H1-FY19 results briefing dial-in numbers, including additional international dial in details.

We confirm that Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB) will be releasing its half year results on Thursday 21 February 2019 and the Analyst and Investor briefing will be held at 10.30am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT).

Further Enquiries:

Media:

Analysts/Investors:

Paul White

Paul Lewis

Director - Corporate Affairs

Chief Financial Officer

+61 417 224 920

+61 2 9080 1903

Briefing details update - Results for the Half Year Ended 31 December 2018

Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB) will be releasing its half year results on Thursday 21 February 2019.

Following the release of the results to the market, Qube will hold a briefing for analysts and investors to discuss the results.

The presentation will be made by the Managing Director, Maurice James, and Chief Financial Officer, Paul Lewis at:

10.30am-11.30am - Australian Eastern Daylight Time (NSW, VIC, TAS, ACT)

Dial-in details

Australia Toll Free:

1 800 123 296

Australia Local:

02 8038 5221

International (If country not listed below):

+61 2 8038 5221

Canada

1855 5616 766

China

4001 203 085

Hong Kong

800 908 865

India

1800 2666 836

Japan

0120 994 669

New Zealand

0800 452 782

Singapore

800 616 2288

United Kingdom

0808 234 0757

United States

1855 293 1544

Conference ID No:

2079587

All Participants will be asked to provide the Conference ID, their name and organisation when joining the call.

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Qube Holdings Limited published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
