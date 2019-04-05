Log in
Qube : Subordinated Notes – Notification of Interest Payment and Rate Change

04/05/2019 | 01:02am EDT

Notification of interest payment & interest rate change

Notification of interest payment & interest rate change

Announcement Summary

Entity name

QUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED

Security on which the Interest Payment will be paid

QUBHA - HYBRID 3-BBSW+3.90%05-10-23 SUB CUM

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday January 7, 2019

Interest Payment Amount

AUD 1.4369

Ex Date

Wednesday March 27, 2019

Record Date

Thursday March 28, 2019

Payment Date

Friday April 5, 2019

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1

Name of +Entity

QUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

149723053

ACN

1.3

ASX issuer code

QUB

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Monday January 7, 2019

1.6 ASX +Security Code for Interest Payment

QUBHA

Notification of interest payment & interest rate change

1 / 4

Notification of interest payment & interest rate change

ASX +Security Description

HYBRID 3-BBSW+3.90%05-10-23 SUB CUM

Part 2A - Interest period dates and interest payment details

Interest Rate Calendar Type

Rule 7(2), 7 calendar day

2A.1

Payment date

2A.2

+Record Date

Friday April 5, 2019

Thursday March 28, 2019

2A.3

Ex-Date

2A.4

First day of payment period

Wednesday March 27, 2019

Monday January 7, 2019

2A.5

Last day of payment period

2A.6

Number of days in the payment period

Thursday April 4, 2019

88

2A.7

Interest rate expressed as a per annum rate

2A.8

Interest rate pro-rated for the number of

days in the payment period

5.960000 %

1.436900 %

2A.9 Currency in which the interest payment is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.10 Interest payment amount per +security

AUD 1.43690000

2A.10(i) Comment on how the interest payment amount per security is calculated

The interest payment amount per security is calculated as the total interest rate pro-rated for the number of days in the payment period multiplied by the Face Value of the Security as referred to in clause 3.3 of the Terms of Issue of Qube Subordinated Notes contained in the replacement Prospectus lodged with the ASX and dated 7 September 2016.

2A.11 Are any of the below approvals required for the interest payment before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the interest payment.

No

2A.12 Is the interest payment franked?

No

2A.13 Is the interest payment payable in the form of +securities rather than cash?

No

Notification of interest payment & interest rate change

2 / 4

Notification of interest payment & interest rate change

2A.14 Does the entity have arrangements relating to currency in which the interest payment is paid to security holders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.15 Is there a principal amount payment component payable?

No

Part 3 - Floating rate +securities - details of interest rate applicable to the payment notified in

Part 2A

3.1 Date interest rate is set

Monday January 7, 2019

3.2 Comments on how the date that interest rate is set is determined

Interest will be paid on each Interest Payment Date, as defined in the Terms of Issue of Qube Subordinated Notes contained in the replacement Prospectus lodged with the ASX and dated 7 September 2016.

3.3 Interest base rate

2.0600 %

3.4 Comments on how interest base rate is set

The interest base rate is the Bank Bill Rate (as defined in the Terms of Issue of Qube Subordinated Notes contained in the replacement Prospectus lodged with ASX and dated 7 September 2016) that is applicable on 7 January 2019, being the first day of the relevant Interest Period.

3.5 Interest margin

3.9000 %

3.6 Comments on how interest margin is set

The interest margin was determined under the Bookbuild, as referred to in the replacement Prospectus lodged with the ASX and dated 7 September 2016.

3.7 Any other rate/multiplier used in calculating interest rate

%

3.8Comments on how other rate used in calculating interest rate is set

3.9Total interest rate expressed as a per annum rate

5.9600 %

3.10 Comment on how the total interest rate expressed as a per annum rate is set

The total interest rate is the Bank Bill Rate on 7 January 2019 (being the first day of the relevant Interest Period) plus the Margin, calculated in accordance with the Terms of Issue of Qube Subordinated Notes contained in the replacement Prospectus lodged with the ASX and dated 7 September 2016.

Part 4 - Further information

Notification of interest payment & interest rate change

3 / 4

Notification of interest payment & interest rate change

4.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this payment

For further information, please refer to the replacement Qube Subordinated Notes Prospectus lodged with the ASX

and dated 7 September 2016 and available on Qube's website.

4.2 URL link to a copy of the prospectus/PDS or further information about the +security

http://www.qube.com.au/investor/asx-media-announcements/

4.3 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Notification of interest payment & interest rate change

4 / 4

Disclaimer

Qube Holdings Limited published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 05:01:04 UTC
