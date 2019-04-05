Qube : Subordinated Notes – Notification of Interest Payment and Rate Change

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

The interest payment amount per security is calculated as the total interest rate pro-rated for the number of days in the payment period multiplied by the Face Value of the Security as referred to in clause 3.3 of the Terms of Issue of Qube Subordinated Notes contained in the replacement Prospectus lodged with the ASX and dated 7 September 2016.

Interest rate pro-rated for the number of

Number of days in the payment period

Notification of interest payment & interest rate change

Part 3 - Floating rate +securities - details of interest rate applicable to the payment notified in

Part 2A

3.1 Date interest rate is set

Monday January 7, 2019

3.2 Comments on how the date that interest rate is set is determined

Interest will be paid on each Interest Payment Date, as defined in the Terms of Issue of Qube Subordinated Notes contained in the replacement Prospectus lodged with the ASX and dated 7 September 2016.

3.3 Interest base rate

2.0600 %

3.4 Comments on how interest base rate is set

The interest base rate is the Bank Bill Rate (as defined in the Terms of Issue of Qube Subordinated Notes contained in the replacement Prospectus lodged with ASX and dated 7 September 2016) that is applicable on 7 January 2019, being the first day of the relevant Interest Period.

3.5 Interest margin

3.9000 %

3.6 Comments on how interest margin is set

The interest margin was determined under the Bookbuild, as referred to in the replacement Prospectus lodged with the ASX and dated 7 September 2016.

3.7 Any other rate/multiplier used in calculating interest rate

%

3.8Comments on how other rate used in calculating interest rate is set

3.9Total interest rate expressed as a per annum rate

5.9600 %

3.10 Comment on how the total interest rate expressed as a per annum rate is set

The total interest rate is the Bank Bill Rate on 7 January 2019 (being the first day of the relevant Interest Period) plus the Margin, calculated in accordance with the Terms of Issue of Qube Subordinated Notes contained in the replacement Prospectus lodged with the ASX and dated 7 September 2016.

