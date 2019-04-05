Qube : Subordinated Notes – Notification of Interest Payment and Rate Change

Notification of interest payment & interest rate change
Notification of interest payment & interest rate change
Announcement Summary
Entity name
QUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Security on which the Interest Payment will be paid
QUBHA - HYBRID 3-BBSW+3.90%05-10-23 SUB CUM
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Monday January 7, 2019
Interest Payment Amount
AUD 1.4369
Ex Date
Wednesday March 27, 2019
Record Date
Thursday March 28, 2019
Payment Date
Friday April 5, 2019
Refer to below for full details of the announcement
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
|
1.1
|
Name of +Entity
|
|
QUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
|
1.2
|
Registered Number Type
|
Registration Number
|
|
149723053
|
ACN
|
1.3
|
ASX issuer code
|
|
|
QUB
|
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement
Monday January 7, 2019
1.6 ASX +Security Code for Interest Payment
QUBHA
|
Notification of interest payment & interest rate change
|
1 / 4
Notification of interest payment & interest rate change
ASX +Security Description
HYBRID 3-BBSW+3.90%05-10-23 SUB CUM
Part 2A - Interest period dates and interest payment details
Interest Rate Calendar Type
Rule 7(2), 7 calendar day
|
2A.1
|
Payment date
|
2A.2
|
+Record Date
|
Friday April 5, 2019
|
Thursday March 28, 2019
|
2A.3
|
Ex-Date
|
2A.4
|
First day of payment period
|
Wednesday March 27, 2019
|
Monday January 7, 2019
|
2A.5
|
Last day of payment period
|
2A.6
|
Number of days in the payment period
|
Thursday April 4, 2019
|
88
|
|
2A.7
|
Interest rate expressed as a per annum rate
|
2A.8
|
Interest rate pro-rated for the number of
|
|
|
days in the payment period
5.960000 %
1.436900 %
2A.9 Currency in which the interest payment is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.10 Interest payment amount per +security
AUD 1.43690000
2A.10(i) Comment on how the interest payment amount per security is calculated
The interest payment amount per security is calculated as the total interest rate pro-rated for the number of days in the payment period multiplied by the Face Value of the Security as referred to in clause 3.3 of the Terms of Issue of Qube Subordinated Notes contained in the replacement Prospectus lodged with the ASX and dated 7 September 2016.
2A.11 Are any of the below approvals required for the interest payment before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the interest payment.
No
2A.12 Is the interest payment franked?
No
2A.13 Is the interest payment payable in the form of +securities rather than cash?
No
|
Notification of interest payment & interest rate change
|
2 / 4
Notification of interest payment & interest rate change
2A.14 Does the entity have arrangements relating to currency in which the interest payment is paid to security holders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
No
2A.15 Is there a principal amount payment component payable?
No
Part 3 - Floating rate +securities - details of interest rate applicable to the payment notified in
Part 2A
3.1 Date interest rate is set
Monday January 7, 2019
3.2 Comments on how the date that interest rate is set is determined
Interest will be paid on each Interest Payment Date, as defined in the Terms of Issue of Qube Subordinated Notes contained in the replacement Prospectus lodged with the ASX and dated 7 September 2016.
3.3 Interest base rate
2.0600 %
3.4 Comments on how interest base rate is set
The interest base rate is the Bank Bill Rate (as defined in the Terms of Issue of Qube Subordinated Notes contained in the replacement Prospectus lodged with ASX and dated 7 September 2016) that is applicable on 7 January 2019, being the first day of the relevant Interest Period.
3.5 Interest margin
3.9000 %
3.6 Comments on how interest margin is set
The interest margin was determined under the Bookbuild, as referred to in the replacement Prospectus lodged with the ASX and dated 7 September 2016.
3.7 Any other rate/multiplier used in calculating interest rate
%
3.8Comments on how other rate used in calculating interest rate is set
3.9Total interest rate expressed as a per annum rate
5.9600 %
3.10 Comment on how the total interest rate expressed as a per annum rate is set
The total interest rate is the Bank Bill Rate on 7 January 2019 (being the first day of the relevant Interest Period) plus the Margin, calculated in accordance with the Terms of Issue of Qube Subordinated Notes contained in the replacement Prospectus lodged with the ASX and dated 7 September 2016.
Part 4 - Further information
|
Notification of interest payment & interest rate change
|
3 / 4
Notification of interest payment & interest rate change
4.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this payment
For further information, please refer to the replacement Qube Subordinated Notes Prospectus lodged with the ASX
and dated 7 September 2016 and available on Qube's website.
4.2 URL link to a copy of the prospectus/PDS or further information about the +security
http://www.qube.com.au/investor/asx-media-announcements/
4.3 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary
|
Notification of interest payment & interest rate change
|
4 / 4
Disclaimer
Qube Holdings Limited published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 05:01:04 UTC