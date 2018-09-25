Qubercomm Technologies : Partners with Energous Corporation to Launch New Asset Tracking Solution

Qubercomm Technologies, the leading solution provider for asset tracking
solutions in healthcare, hospitality, retail and warehouse applications,
today announced the availability of Locatum asset tracking tags with
wireless charging capability that is enabled with WattUp®, an RF-based
wireless charging technology from Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT).
Locatum® represents an innovative approach to asset tracking in decoding
the received beacons with Qubercomm’s patent-pending positioning methods
to deliver accurate position with near zero latency. The Locatum cloud
portal provides device and tag management, and a detailed analytics
platform to make real sense of the data. Locatum tags leverage WattUp®
RF charging technology from Energous Corporation, thus reducing the
overhead to replace batteries.
The Locatum tags’ RF-based wireless charging capabilities support easy
drop-and-charge, orientation-free charging of up to 20 units on a single
charging pad, while monitoring battery levels of individual tags and
managing the distribution of power across devices.
“Adoption of the Internet of Things is predicated on the ease-of-use of
solutions. Our WattUp-enabled wireless charging Locatum solution is a
powerful enabler, specifically in environments like warehouses, where
the tags are in continuous circulation and must remain charged, in
hospitals, hotels and casinos where the emergency call buttons need to
function 24/7, or in retail environments where space is at a premium,”
said Sudarsan Vasudevan, CEO of Qubercomm. “Our truly disruptive
solution is built for industrial use and assures customers that their
tags have sufficient power at all times.”
“The key challenges to any locationing technologies are accuracy,
latency, manageability and battery life. Qubercomm’s expertise and IP
enables us to address the challenges of accuracy, latency and
manageability to make Locatum the preferred choice for our customers.
Now partnering with Energous, we are addressing the final frontier of
battery life as well,” said Senthil Kumar Balasubramanian, CTO of
Qubercomm.
“As the leader in wireless charging 2.0, we have developed a highly
scalable technology that can be scaled up to increase power or down to
reduce footprint, depending on the specific needs of our customers
applications,” said Stephen R. Rizzone, CEO of Energous Corporation.
“Partnering with an industry leader like Qubercomm to bring a
state-of-the-art asset tracking system to market represents another
milestone for the company as we continue to roll out our WattUp
technology on a global basis across a number of rapidly expanding
vertical markets.”
To learn more about Locatum and wireless charging asset tags, please
visit locatum.io.
About Qubercomm Technologies
Qubercomm Technologies is focused on delivering superior products and
services that enable enterprises to build IoT solutions that solve
real-world problems in dynamic, high-interference environments across
different industries. The company’s value-added services, sophisticated
patent-pending technologies and deep domain expertise help clients
create IoT-powered real-time locationing systems for complex indoor
environments and various industrial use cases. With offices in USA and
India with plans to grow into the APAC and MEA regions, the company is
well positioned to cater to customers across the globe. To learn more
about the company, please visit Qubercomm.com.
