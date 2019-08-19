Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Quebec's Peladeau to vote against Air Canada's Transat bid, mulls offer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 03:41pm EDT
Parti Quebecois leader Pierre Karl Peladeau looks on after being elected during a ceremony at the convention center in Quebec City

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Quebec businessman and former politician Pierre Karl Peladeau said on Monday he will vote against Air Canada's offer to buy tour operator Transat AT, and would consider making a separate offer with partners if the deal fails.

Shareholders of the tour operator, which runs leisure carrier Air Transat, decide on Friday whether to back Air Canada's C$720 million ($540.42 million), or C$18 a share, offer. The deal still requires regulatory approval.

Peladeau, who owns a 1.6 percent stake in Transat, is the CEO of Quebecor Inc. but the media company is not involved in the matter.

Air Canada has locked up support from the tour operator's largest shareholder Letko Brosseau and analysts largely expect the deal will be approved by a requisite two-thirds of Transat shareholders.

But Peladeau's comments could encourage some jittery investors to "hold through the closing as opposed to selling," the stock, given the deal's need for regulatory approval, said one Transat shareholder on condition of anonymity.

Montreal newspaper La Presse reported last week that Peladeau was holding talks with carriers Air France-KLM and WestJet over a possible bid for Transat. An Air France spokesman and a WestJet spokeswoman declined to comment.

Peladeau said on Monday that he was working with "solid partners" to come up with a potential purchase offer of Air Transat that would keep the carrier competitive, if Air Canada's deal failed. He did not name the partners.

The Air Canada deal, which gives Transat a 60% market share of select transatlantic routes to and from Canada, would require approvals from domestic and European regulators.

In a statement, Peladeau said he would vote against Air Canada's offer because it goes against the "best interests" of Transat, "Quebec consumers," and poses regulatory concerns.

Peladeau, a former Quebec provincial opposition party leader, said he was speaking strictly as a shareholder in the company.

($1 = 1.3323 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CANADA 0.23% 43.61 Delayed Quote.67.87%
AIR FRANCE-KLM 2.70% 10.465 Real-time Quote.7.49%
QUEBECOR, INC. 0.00% 30.145 Delayed Quote.4.91%
TRANSAT AT INC -0.78% 16.54 Delayed Quote.179.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:01pFed's Rosengren Still Doesn't See Need to Lower Rates
DJ
03:57pNSF NATIONAL SCIENCE FOUNDATION : Scientists discover key factors in how some algae harness solar energy
PU
03:54pDiana, a Blockchain Lunar Registry, Aims to Tokenize the Moon
BU
03:47pJohnson discussed economic issues, Brexit in call with Trump - spokesman
RE
03:46pU.S. Government Bond Yields Rise as Treasury Again Explores Ultralong Bonds -- Update
DJ
03:42pCFA CANADIAN FEDERATION OF AGRICULTURE : welcomes dairy compensation, but other sectors need equal treatment
PU
03:41pQuebec's Peladeau to vote against Air Canada's Transat bid, mulls offer
RE
03:34pWho is next in big pharma's merger spree?
RE
03:33pJudge dismisses turnaround guru's racketeering case vs McKinsey
RE
03:27pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : USDA Raisin Purchase Program Announced
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump 'not ready' for China trade deal, dismisses recession fears
2ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Microsoft, Nvidia team up for more realistic visuals on Minecraft game
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : DB-Cash management goes digital
4NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : CEO Under Fire Over Drug Data
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group