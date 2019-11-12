Log in
Quectel Opens R&D Center in Belgrade to Expand Global Presence

11/12/2019 | 06:31am EST

SHANGHAI, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 603236.SS), the leading global supplier of cellular and GNSS modules, announced on Tuesday the establishment of a research and development center in Belgrade to reinforce its global R&D structure and get closer to customers in Europe.

Quectel Research & Development Center Europe Co. doo Beograd-Stari Grad will start full-fledged operations in the first quarter of 2020, with a professional team of embedded developers working in collaboration with core R&D teams in China. With this operation Quectel is confirming the plan to expand its presence on a global scale.

With an objective of building a strong technical foundation in Europe, the Belgrade office will focus on customer-driven activities, software customization, application layer development, and supporting key customers on IoT integration and design. As the first European technology development site, it will boost its capability to support the Quectel product roadmap and enable the company to provide faster support to customers in the region.

"I am excited that we are announcing a plan that shows our commitments towards customers and represents a big step forward in becoming a truly localized global company," said Quectel CEO Patrick Qian. "We are strengthening our local R&D capacities in Europe so that our engineering team can work more efficiently to turn great ideas into the latest IoT modules for customers and get their products to the market more quickly."

Headquartered in Shanghai, Quectel has over 1,500 employees worldwide and is now operating globally with the international business led by industry-known managers. The company has now built up a global customer support network spanning more than 50 countries and regions, and is offering partners close services backed by a Quectel team that interlinks the capabilities of overseas and Chinese branches.

About Quectel

Quectel Wireless Solutions (Stock Code: 603236.SS) is the leading global supplier of cellular and GNSS modules, with a broad product portfolio covering the most recent wireless technologies of 5G, LTE/LTE-A, NB-IoT/LTE-M, UMTS/HSPA(+), GSM/GPRS and GNSS. As a professional IoT technology developer and cellular module supplier, Quectel is able to provide one-stop services for IoT cellular modules. Quectel products have been widely applied in IoT/M2M fields including smart payment, telematics and transport, smart energy, smart cities, security, wireless gateways, industry, healthcare, agriculture and environment monitoring. Quectel's website, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quectel-opens-rd-center-in-belgrade-to-expand-global-presence-300956248.html

SOURCE Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2019
