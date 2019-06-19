Queensland Sugar : Advance rate increase, 20/6/2019

The QSL Advance rate for the 2018-Season June payment has been paid this week at 97.5%. This is an increase of 2.5% on last month's rate of 95%.

Herbert River growers should note that this payment incorporates siding levies passed on by your miller.

The final QSL Advance payment for the 2018 Season will be made next month once the QSL Shared Pool for the season has been finalised.

Growers using QSL Direct will be able to access their Q4 and annual financial reports, which capture all payments made by QSL in the relevant period, by the end of next month.

For further information regarding your QSL payments, please contact your local QSL representative or call the QSL Helpline on 1800 870 756.