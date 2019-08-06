Queensland Sugar : App ushers in new era for growers, 7/8/2019

Queensland cane growers can now easily manage their sugar pricing from the palm of their hand through a new industry-first app created by QSL.

The QSL App has been designed to give the State's cane farmers simple and secure mobile access to global sugar market information and QSL pricing services, as well as a host of handy cane and sugar conversion tools.

QSL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Greg Beashel said the app was designed to make life easier for growers as they juggled the equally pressing priorities of running a farm and optimising their sugar returns.

'Time is critical when it comes to sugar market movements, but no-one wants to be chained to a desk watching the market all day,' Mr Beashel said.

'The QSL App provides a one-stop-shop where growers can easily monitor the market and their pricing while they're out in the field and act quickly to make or change pricing when it suits them, rather than waiting until they get home at the end of a long day to log on and tackle the pricing jobs.'

The QSL App is free and available for both Apple and Android phones. Just search for 'QSL App' in either the App Store or Google Play store.

KEY FEATURES OF THE QSL APP

Global sugar prices, including QSL's Target Price and Individual Futures Contract prices through to the 2022 Season.

Indicative QSL pool values

Fast and secure access to your QSL Direct account via PIN, fingerprint or face recognition

Details of your pricing choices and declarations for current and future seasons (QSL Direct growers only)

The ability to make, edit and cancel your QSL sugar pricing orders (QSL Direct growers only)

Calculators to quickly make common cane and sugar conversions, including cane tonnes to GEI Sugar tonnes, $/tonne of cane to $/tonne of sugar, and actual tonnes to IPS tonnes.

Regular market and QSL news updates and notifications

Quick contacts to reach QSL

Further information:

Cathy Kelly

Phone: 0409 285 074

Email: Cathy.Kelly@qsl.com.au