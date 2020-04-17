Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Queensland Sugar : COVID-19 Update, 17/4/2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 01:21am EDT

Safeguards in place to help manage challenges ahead

By QSL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Greg Beashel

As preparations for this year's crush ramp up, many growers are understandably concerned that the current COVID-19 pandemic could impact production.

While there has been no significant impact to our raw sugar sales or export shipments to date, QSL is continuing to closely monitor the situation. We're also working together with other representatives of the Queensland sugar industry through the Sugar Industry Response Group to help protect our sector's vital supply chains for the coming season.

At an individual level, QSL growers who are concerned about getting their entire 2020 crop off still have until 30 April* to finalise their pricing options for the coming year and potentially adjust their commitment levels. But it is also important to remember that QSL's Harvest Pool is already in place to act as a personal buffer for each of our growers and help manage their in-season production falls, should they eventuate.

Thanks to a strong rally in the sugar price at the start of the year, many QSL growers have good pricing levels in place for the coming season, and QSL will continue to prioritise your deliveries to meet your committed pricing first, reallocating your mandatory QSL Harvest Pool tonnage to fill these if required.

But even if your production drops by over a third and your Harvest Pool allocation can't cover all your commitments, QSL will work with you to find the lowest-cost solution in the available market conditions based on the pricing choices you have made - whether that be rolling your pricing forward into the next season, washing it out, or moving tonnages between ABNs. The impact on growers may be able to be mitigated or even come out ahead, depending on the solution used, the position of their pricing and the level of the market.

Every one of our growers' circumstances are unique, and that's just one of the reasons why it's so important to talk to your local QSL Grower Services Team representative if you have concerns or want to discuss your options. They'll continue to stay in touch over coming weeks, but don't hesitate to give them a call if you have a question. You can find their details by clicking here.

*NOTE: Growers supplying Bundaberg Sugar and Isis Central Sugar Mill should refer to their miller for details of their applicable local pricing nomination deadlines.

Disclaimer:This information is general in nature and therefore not comprehensive. Information about past performance should not be relied on as an indication of future performance. Nothing contained in this document should be relied upon as a representation as to future matters. Nothing in this article constitutes financial or product advice. Growers should seek their own financial advice before making any pricing and pool selection decisions, as well as reading the QSL Pricing Pool Terms in full, which are on QSL's website. Information in this update is current only as at the date on which is it issued and may change without notice.

Disclaimer

Queensland Sugar Limited published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 05:20:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:39aSwitzerland's Roche joins race to make coronavirus antibody tests
RE
01:32aIndonesia to expand tax breaks to 11 more sectors - tax chief
RE
01:23aFed's Kashkari says Trump's 'staged approach' to reopen economy makes sense
RE
01:22aChina's First-Quarter GDP Plunges on Coronavirus -- 2nd Update
DJ
01:21aHAPPENING TODAY : Live Q&A Webinar on COVID-19 Economic Aid
PU
01:21aQUEENSLAND SUGAR : COVID-19 Update, 17/4/2020
PU
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:09aMore than a third of G7 citizens see virus hit to incomes
RE
01:09aINSTANT VIEW : China's first-quarter GDP posts first decline on record as virus shuts down economy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, shares surge
2MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : receives $483 million BARDA award for COVID-19 vaccine development
3QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : Two private groups consider bid for Virgin Australia - AFR
4TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fir..
5CRUDE OIL : Non OPEC+ crude oil supply cuts
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group