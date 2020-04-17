Queensland Sugar : COVID-19 Update, 17/4/2020

Safeguards in place to help manage challenges ahead

By QSL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Greg Beashel

As preparations for this year's crush ramp up, many growers are understandably concerned that the current COVID-19 pandemic could impact production.

While there has been no significant impact to our raw sugar sales or export shipments to date, QSL is continuing to closely monitor the situation. We're also working together with other representatives of the Queensland sugar industry through the Sugar Industry Response Group to help protect our sector's vital supply chains for the coming season.

At an individual level, QSL growers who are concerned about getting their entire 2020 crop off still have until 30 April* to finalise their pricing options for the coming year and potentially adjust their commitment levels. But it is also important to remember that QSL's Harvest Pool is already in place to act as a personal buffer for each of our growers and help manage their in-season production falls, should they eventuate.

Thanks to a strong rally in the sugar price at the start of the year, many QSL growers have good pricing levels in place for the coming season, and QSL will continue to prioritise your deliveries to meet your committed pricing first, reallocating your mandatory QSL Harvest Pool tonnage to fill these if required.

But even if your production drops by over a third and your Harvest Pool allocation can't cover all your commitments, QSL will work with you to find the lowest-cost solution in the available market conditions based on the pricing choices you have made - whether that be rolling your pricing forward into the next season, washing it out, or moving tonnages between ABNs. The impact on growers may be able to be mitigated or even come out ahead, depending on the solution used, the position of their pricing and the level of the market.

Every one of our growers' circumstances are unique, and that's just one of the reasons why it's so important to talk to your local QSL Grower Services Team representative if you have concerns or want to discuss your options. They'll continue to stay in touch over coming weeks, but don't hesitate to give them a call if you have a question. You can find their details by clicking here.

*NOTE: Growers supplying Bundaberg Sugar and Isis Central Sugar Mill should refer to their miller for details of their applicable local pricing nomination deadlines.

Disclaimer:This information is general in nature and therefore not comprehensive. Information about past performance should not be relied on as an indication of future performance. Nothing contained in this document should be relied upon as a representation as to future matters. Nothing in this article constitutes financial or product advice. Growers should seek their own financial advice before making any pricing and pool selection decisions, as well as reading the QSL Pricing Pool Terms in full, which are on QSL's website. Information in this update is current only as at the date on which is it issued and may change without notice.

