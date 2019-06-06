Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Queensland Sugar : Court case resolved with no appeal, 7/6/2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 09:33pm EDT

Queensland Sugar Limited (QSL) and Wilmar today reached a confidential settlement on the costs associated with Wilmar's recent unsuccessful Supreme Court action against QSL, and on that basis the matter is now resolved, with no appeal to be sought.

On 10 May 2019 the Supreme Court of Queensland dismissed Wilmar's legal action against QSL relating to losses associated with the 2010 sugar production season, and awarded costs to QSL.

QSL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Greg Beashel said today's developments mean that this case is now closed, with no appeal and no negative impact on QSL's current or future pool returns.

Disclaimer

Queensland Sugar Limited published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 01:32:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:59pEXCLUSIVE : Foxconn plans management overhaul as Chairman Gou seeks Taiwan presidency - source
RE
09:49pAustralian Housing Finance Falls in April
DJ
09:48pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : New lending to households rises 0.6 percent (Media Release)
PU
09:48pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : and NT Government Memorandum of Understanding (Media Release)
PU
09:36pU.S. Plans More Than $2 Billion in Weapons Sales to Taiwan, Angering Beijing
DJ
09:33pQUEENSLAND SUGAR : Court case resolved with no appeal, 7/6/2019
PU
09:30pGoogle to buy analytics software firm Looker for $2.6 billion
RE
09:29pThree states join AG group probing planned merger of Sprint and T-Mobile
RE
09:28pDollar pressured before payrolls data, poised for worst weekly performance for 2019
RE
09:27pMEG WHITMAN : Former HP boss Whitman says 'not protecting herself' in Autonomy fraud allegation
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BEYOND MEAT INC : BEYOND MEAT : sees sales more than doubling in 2019, shares jump 21%
2TYSON FOODS : TYSON FOODS : Trump tariffs may steer Mexican cows away from U.S. beef supply
3As Mexico-U.S. talks progress, markets rise on hopes a deal could be close
4NFI GROUP INC : NFI : Detroit revitalizes public transit service using new buses from New Flyer
5THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : New Intuitive Rheometer Series Designed for Quality Cont..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About