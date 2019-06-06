Queensland Sugar : Court case resolved with no appeal, 7/6/2019

Queensland Sugar Limited (QSL) and Wilmar today reached a confidential settlement on the costs associated with Wilmar's recent unsuccessful Supreme Court action against QSL, and on that basis the matter is now resolved, with no appeal to be sought.

On 10 May 2019 the Supreme Court of Queensland dismissed Wilmar's legal action against QSL relating to losses associated with the 2010 sugar production season, and awarded costs to QSL.

QSL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Greg Beashel said today's developments mean that this case is now closed, with no appeal and no negative impact on QSL's current or future pool returns.

