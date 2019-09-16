Log in
Queensland Sugar : Harriet joins the team, 17/9/2019

09/16/2019 | 11:17pm EDT

Queensland Sugar Limited (QSL) has welcomed a new face to its Grower Services team, with Harriet McLennan joining the business as Grower Relationship Manager for the Mackay, Plane Creek and Proserpine districts.

Harriet is an experienced agribusiness professional, who for the past decade has worked in banking and finance, assisting growers from Mackay to Mossman.

Based in QSL's Mackay office, she's looking forward to renewing old acquaintances and helping more Mackay cane growers discover the benefits of Marketing Choice.

'I'm from a farming family, so agriculture is in my blood and is something that I'm passionate about,' she said.

'With the 2020-Season sugar marketing nominations in the Mackay, Plane Creek and Proserpine districts closing next month, I'm really keen to chat to local growers about how they can make the most of QSL's pricing and payment options.'

To book a chat with Harriet, contact her on 0409 830 554 / Harriet.McLennan@qsl.com.au, or drop into QSL's Mackay office on level 2 of the Canegrowers Building in Wood Street, Mackay.

For more information:
Cathy Kelly
Ph: 0409 285 074 Email: Cathy.Kelly@qsl.com.au

Disclaimer

Queensland Sugar Limited published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 03:16:07 UTC
