Queensland Sugar : Info sessions explain options, 8/2/2019

New marketing arrangements for cane growers supplying Mackay Sugar's Mackay mills will be explained at a series of information sessions to be held throughout the district this week.

QSL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Greg Beashel will lead the sessions, designed to answer questions and walk growers through the new marketing choice process.

'Mackay growers wanting to keep their access to QSL for the coming season need to submit their GEI Sugar Marketing Nomination form by 5 March, so our Grower Services Team will also be available at each session to help growers with this,' Mr Beashel said.

Grower Information Session details are:

Monday 11 February 2019

9.30am Wests Leagues Club, Walkerston

1pm Eton Rural Fire Shed, Eton

4pm Marian Rural Fire Shed, Marian

Tuesday 12 February 2019

9.30am Finch Hatton Hall, Finch Hatton

1pm Kuttabul Rural Fire Shed, Kuttabul

Wednesday 13 February 2019

9.30am Farview Tavern, Farleigh

1pm St Helens Bowls Club, Calen

Appointments with QSL's marketing team are also available for growers keen for a one-on-one briefing. To book a time, call 4967 4618 or drop by QSL's Mackay office on Level 2 of the Canegrowers Building, 120 Wood Street, Mackay.

Marketing Choice became available to Mackay growers for the first time last week after the miller secured an On-Supply Agreement with Queensland's largest and most experienced sugar marketer, Queensland Sugar.

Under the new arrangements, growers supplying cane to Mackay Sugar's Mackay mills under a supporting Cane Supply Agreement can now choose who they wish to use for sugar marketing and pricing services.

For more information:

QSL Communications Manager Cathy Kelly, Ph: 0409 285 074 Email: cathy.kelly@qsl.com.au

