Queensland Sugar : Marketing deadline ahead, 20/9/2019

09/19/2019 | 09:37pm EDT

We may still be in the thick of the current cane harvest, but time is already running out for growers in the Mackay, Tully and Wilmar milling districts to choose QSL as their marketer for next season, with 2020-Season marketing nominations closing on 31 October 2019.

In the lead-up to this important deadline, QSL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Greg Beashel will visit these districts to provide an overview of QSL's new services and products and an update on the current sugar market.

'We appreciate that it's a busy time of the year, but choosing your marketer is an important choice so we want to make sure all growers have the opportunity to ask questions and get the information they need to make an informed decision,' Mr Beashel said.

'Growers using QSL then have until 30 April next year to finalise their pricing and payment options, so there's plenty of time to weigh their options once that nomination is in place.'

Mr Beashel said the update sessions were open to all growers, regardless of their preferred marketer.

Session details are:

PROSERPINE

5pm Monday 23 September

Metropole Hotel, Proserpine.

RSVP to Karen on 0429 804 876

PLANE CREEK

4pm Tuesday 24 September

Sarina RSL, Sarina.

RSVP to Kathy on 0437 645 342

MACKAY

6pm Wednesday 25 September 2019

Souths Leagues Club, Mackay.

RSVP to Sonia on 0418 978 120

TULLY

6pm Monday 30 September 2019

Senior Citizens Hall, Tully.

RSVP to Dan on 0429 660 238

HERBERT RIVER

6:30pm Wednesday 9 October 2019

Ingham Bowls Club, Ingham.

RSVP to James on 0447 062 213

BURDEKIN

6.30pm Thursday 10 October 2019

Burdekin Sports Club Hall, Ayr.

RSVP to Kristen on 0438 470 235

For more information contact Cathy Kelly
Ph: 0409 285 074 Email: Cathy.Kelly@qsl.com.au

Disclaimer

Queensland Sugar Limited published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 01:36:00 UTC
