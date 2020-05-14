Queensland Sugar : Nominations now open for QSL Grower Representative Members , 15/5/2020

Queensland Sugar Limited (QSL) is calling on cane growers from across the state to consider nominating a local grower or putting their own name forward to become a QSL Grower Representative Member.

CEO Greg Beashel said QSL Grower Representative Members played an important role in representing the interests of growers throughout Queensland.

'Our Grower Representative Members are the voice of growers and a vital communication link between QSL and cane farmers throughout the state,' Mr Beashel said.

'We are encouraging growers to nominate a representative from their local mill area who is connected to growers and has the enthusiasm and desire to not only be their voice, but also keep them updated on QSL activities.