Queensland Sugar : QSL Market Update , 13/8/2019

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) remained on hold at 1.00% last Tuesday, but a surprise 50bps (basis points) cut by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) on Wednesday saw the Kiwi Dollar sell off aggressively and the Aussie Dollar fall in sympathy posting a 10-year low of 0.6677.

Plus, the latest UNICA (Brazilian Sugarcane Industry Association) numbers continue to point towards a Brazilian sugar production number sub 26.5 million tonnes.