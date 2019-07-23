Queensland Sugar : Sessions share market insights, 24/7/2019

Growers can tap into the latest sugar market insights from the QSL pricing team at a series of market briefings to be held around the state next month.

QSL Executive Manager of Marketing and Risk Mark Hampson and QSL Treasury Manager Ginette Barrett will host the sessions, which will range from small-group shed meetings and individual appointments to larger group briefings.

Ginette said each session would cover off on key market trends and drivers, as well as the current outlook.

'We really want to ensure that the growers who come along are able to ask questions and have a chat about the topics and issues that they're interested in, so it's more of a discussion rather than a presentation,' Ginette said.

'The small-group sessions are really good for that, so if you can't make one of the get-togethers we've already planned, invite some neighbours around and host something at your own place or book a one-on-one appointment - we're happy to come to you.'

For details of your local sessions or to book in a time with Ginette or Mark, please contact your local QSL representative, listed below.