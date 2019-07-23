Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Queensland Sugar : Sessions share market insights, 24/7/2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 07:35pm EDT

Growers can tap into the latest sugar market insights from the QSL pricing team at a series of market briefings to be held around the state next month.

QSL Executive Manager of Marketing and Risk Mark Hampson and QSL Treasury Manager Ginette Barrett will host the sessions, which will range from small-group shed meetings and individual appointments to larger group briefings.

Ginette said each session would cover off on key market trends and drivers, as well as the current outlook.

'We really want to ensure that the growers who come along are able to ask questions and have a chat about the topics and issues that they're interested in, so it's more of a discussion rather than a presentation,' Ginette said.

'The small-group sessions are really good for that, so if you can't make one of the get-togethers we've already planned, invite some neighbours around and host something at your own place or book a one-on-one appointment - we're happy to come to you.'

For details of your local sessions or to book in a time with Ginette or Mark, please contact your local QSL representative, listed below.

Disclaimer

Queensland Sugar Limited published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 23:34:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:35pQUEENSLAND SUGAR : Sessions share market insights, 24/7/2019
PU
07:25pARKANSAS FARM BUREAU : UA Grad Student Wins Arkansas Young Farmers & Ranchers Discussion Meet
PU
07:15pSnap's Android fix, gender-changing lens boost users, shares up 9%
RE
07:05pBank drops objection to financing request by bankrupt Philadelphia Energy Solutions
RE
06:25pFINANCIAL MARKETS AUTHORITY : Investor confidence stable and improving over time
PU
06:15pSwiss data watchdog awaits details on Facebook crypto plan
RE
06:03pWhite House's Kudlow hopeful on U.S.-China trade talks, agriculture buys
RE
05:50pSpending Deal Removes Uncertainty, But Unlikely to Boost Growth
DJ
05:48pU.S. Home Sales Stumble, as Pricey West Coast Markets Suffer Declines -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:32pOil rises near $64/bbl on second downed Iranian drone
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : to create privacy panel, pay $5 billion to U.S. to settle allegations
2White House's Kudlow hopeful on U.S.-China trade talks, agriculture buys
3TEXAS INSTRUMENTS : TEXAS INSTRUMENTS : quarterly beat soothes demand jitters, shares up 6%
4AMAZON.COM : UPS launches drone business, seeks to certify multiple pilots
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Big Tech faces broad U.S. Justice Department antitrust probe

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group