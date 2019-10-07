Quentin Olde Joins Ankura as Senior Managing Director

WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura, a global leading business advisory and expert services firm, today announced the appointment of Quentin Olde to Senior Managing Director. Based in Sydney, Australia, Mr. Olde brings over 25 years of experience as a prominent restructuring advisory practitioner in the Asia-Pacific region.

Mr. Olde will use his broad industry expertise and extensive client relationships in Australia to cultivate and develop an on-the-ground team focused on delivering expert services in the local Australian restructuring advisory market. Mr. Olde will also assist in serving Ankura's global clients with international mandates, particularly those listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. In addition, he will be joining Ankura's Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) Management Committee and will collaborate with Simon Michaels, the newly appointed Chairman of the EMEA and APAC regions, to expand the firm's global network.

"We are excited to welcome Quentin to Ankura and are confident he will be an excellent addition to our growing international team," said Simon Michaels. "With a track record of success and robust experience serving clients across Asia-Pacific, as well as throughout Europe, Quentin's expertise and knowledge will be invaluable as we continue to expand and invest in our capabilities and strategies to serve clients on a global scale."

"Having worked with Quentin in the past, I can personally attest to his level of dedication to clients and we are pleased to officially welcome him to the Ankura team," said Kevin Lavin, Co-President and Global Head of Turnaround & Restructuring at Ankura. "Quentin is a recognized leader in the Australian turnaround and restructuring market and is another key addition as we continue to develop and strengthen our capabilities on a global basis."

Prior to joining Ankura, Mr. Olde served as a senior managing director in the Corporate Finance and Restructuring practice at a global consulting firm, where he assisted clients in private equity transactions, financial restructurings, strategic workouts, formal insolvencies, distressed debt-trading transactions, dispute resolution and operational restructurings. Mr. Olde has led many significant and notable restructuring and operational turnaround assignments in the Australian market including in the retail, property, mining, mining services, technology, and hospitality sectors. Previously, Mr. Olde served as a senior partner at Taylor Woodings, where he led the firm's Sydney practice and spearheaded the sale of the company to a multinational consulting firm.

"I am incredibly excited to work with my colleagues to position Ankura at the forefront of global advisory services," said Mr. Olde. "The culture of collaboration that exists at the company is a defining part of the Ankura way. It's what drives the delivery of creative and innovative solutions for clients, and it is what sets Ankura apart from its competitors."

Given the recent consolidation activity in the Australian professional services market, Mr. Olde's hire will complement Ankura's capabilities in the region as well as strengthen its global restructuring presence. "To have a quality team in place, with a proven local track record and the strength of the Ankura global platform behind us, we will have the ability to employ a more outcome-focused and collaborative approach to meet the needs of Ankura clients," continued Mr. Olde.

Ankura is a business advisory and expert services firm defined by HOW we solve challenges. Whether a client is facing an immediate business challenge, trying to increase the value of their company or protect against future risks, Ankura designs, develops, and executes tailored solutions by assembling the right combination of expertise. We help clients navigate a wide range of corporate performance and risk management challenges, including those pertaining to compliance, investigations, forensics, technology, turnaround and restructuring, and corporate strategy. We build on this experience with every case, client, and situation, collaborating to create innovative, customized solutions, and strategies designed for today's ever-changing business environment. This gives our clients unparalleled insight and experience across a wide range of economic, governance, and regulatory challenges. At Ankura, we know that collaboration drives results. For more information, please visit: www.ankura.com.

