Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Queqi Media Culture: China-Thailand Strategic Cooperation Starts Three New Growth Points Following Tourism

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 09:12pm EDT

After extending landing visa’s free policy, Thailand planned to offer “one-year free visa” to Chinese tourists.

According to Thailand media reports, Thailand’s Minister of Tourism and Sports recently submitted a bill to Thai Prime Minister Prayuth to introduce a one-year free visa policy for Chinese and Indian tourists. The move was aimed at stimulating the development of Thailand’s tourism industry as a whole and striving to achieve a tourism revenue of 3.4 trillion baht.

Earlier, Piphat said the lasting impact on Thailand’s tourism development, including economic problems, foreign tourists’ confidence problems, the appreciation of the Thai baht, Chinese tourists’ suspension of travel to Thailand. Therefore, the department planned to introduce a one-year free visa policy and replace the free visa on arrival policy that expires on October 31, 2019.

Not only does Thailand want to boost tourism exchanges with China, the relationship between China and Thailand has been stable. In recent years, with the in-depth development of Sino-Thai relations, the cooperation between the two sides has gone far beyond tourism and agricultural trade. China hopes not only that Thailand will become more prosperous, but also that Thailand will become safer and more innovative. China-Thailand cooperation is moving towards three more strategic areas.

The first is military security cooperation. The long-term stability of China-Thailand relationship has enabled the two countries to form a firm strategic mutual trust. In the future, China and Thailand are expected to carry out more extensive military equipment cooperation, including supporting Thailand in building its own military industry chain and jointly developing weapons and equipment.

The second is medical cooperation. In August 2019, the China-Thailand Joint Research Institute of Natural Medicine held an opening ceremony in Bangkok, which will help promote the health cooperation between the two countries and the industrialization of natural medicines.

Finally, cooperation in scientific and technological innovation. The implementation of protectionism by the U.S. in the field of science and technology has brought about new changes in global science and technology cooperation, while Thailand, due to its political neutrality, will play a more important role in the future.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:57pCourt affirms alternative Keystone XL oil pipeline route through Nebraska
RE
09:55pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING ADTRAN, INC. (NASDAQ : ADTN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ADTRAN Investors to Contact the Firm
PR
09:43pQUEQI MEDIA CULTURE : China and Laos Build China-Laos Economic Corridor and Build Community of Common Destiny
BU
09:26pGOPRO : The Best Moments from the 2019 GoPro Creator Summit The Best Moments from the 2019 GoPro Creator Summit
PU
09:19pCollectors Universe to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on August 28, 2019
GL
09:12pQUEQI MEDIA CULTURE : China-Thailand Strategic Cooperation Starts Three New Growth Points Following Tourism
BU
09:06pDELTA AIR LINES : expands Propel Program for pilots with new university partnership (Article)
PU
09:01pMATTEL : reg; Launches Hot Wheels™ Infinite Loop Digital Racing Game, First-Ever Free-to-Play Game for the Hot Wheels® Brand
PU
08:58pQUEQI MEDIA CULTURE :  Digital Economy Is Becoming the Tie Connecting the Destinies of China and Southeast Asia
BU
08:36pOil spills into U.S.-China trade war, prices slump
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump heaps another 5% tariff on Chinese goods in latest tit-for-tat escalation
2APPLE : APPLE : Trump presses U.S. companies to close China operations
3Trump heaps another 5% tariff on Chinese goods in latest tit-for-tat escalation
4FACEBOOK : WORLD NEEDS TO END RISKY RELIANCE ON U.S. DOLLAR: BoE's Carney
5ZUORA : When Will Retail Fight Back?

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group