Queros Capital Partners Plc - Delayed announcement of Placing Bonds

3 June 2019

Queros Capital Partners PLC

(“Queros” or “the Company”)

Delayed announcement of Placing Bonds

On the 3 March 2018 the Directors of Queros Capital Partners Plc (NEX: QCP), placed with the Renell Bank £250,000 8% Unsecured Bonds due 2025 (the Bonds”), of £1 per unit nominal value (the “Placing Price”) to provide liquidity for trades on the Frankfurt Exchange and to raise gross proceeds of £250,000 by a placing with their clients.

The Placing proceeds were to be used to provide Bridging Finance to businesses operating in the UK, while the Company builds capital for the purchase of Social Housing Projects.

To date the Company has only received proceeds from the sale of £128,303 of the Bonds. Accordingly, it has commenced the cancellation of the issue of the balance, which represent £121,697 Bonds.

The net proceeds received by the Company were £128,303.

Unfortunately, due to an administrative error these shares were not admitted to trading on the NEX Exchange. The Company will today apply for a further £128,303 Bonds to be listed and a further announcement will be made to confirm the date that this trading is approved.

The Directors anticipate that the £128,303 New Bonds will be admitted to trading on NEX Exchange Growth Market under the ticker symbol QCP on 7 June 2019.

Following the Placing, the issued Bonds of the Company will increase to 4,956,303 Bonds at par value £1. This figure may be used by Bondholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the bond capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein constitutes an offer or solicitation by Queros Capital Partners Plc for the purchase or sale of any securities nor does it constitute a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction where solicitation would be unlawful.

The directors of Queros Capital Partners Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

COMPANY CONTACT DETAILS:

Marcel Boom, Chief Executive Officer

Queros Capital Partners Plc

1 - 3 High Street

Tettenhall

Wolverhampton

West Midlands

England

WV6 8QS

Telephone: +44 1293 401 293

http://www.queroscapitalpartners.com/

NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER: