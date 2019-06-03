Log in
Queros Capital Partners Plc - Entering into a Loan Agreement

06/03/2019

                                                                                                                                    3 June 2019

Queros Capital Partners PLC

(“Queros” or “the Company”)

Entering into a Loan Agreement

On the 6 December 2018 the Directors of Queros Capital Partners Plc (NEX: QCP), entered into a short-term loan agreement with CP Funding 1PLC (the ”Loan”) to raise £1,000,000 for the Company.

The Loan has an interest rate of 7% per annum and is for a period of 12 months from the date of issue.

The proceeds of this loan were used to grow the company’s short-term bridging finance business.

The Loan gives a preferential position to the lender on the Company’s debts by the granting of a floating charge over all of its present and future book and other debts and monetary claims due or owing to the Company (“Book Debts”) until the loan is repaid.

The loan is due to be repaid on 26 November 2019.

Due to the preferential nature of the Loan with its charge over the Company’s Book Debts this should have been announced when the contract was entered into.

Following the review of the audited accounts this oversight was noticed and the Company is now disclosing the Loan and the general terms.

Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein constitutes an offer or solicitation by Queros Capital Partners Plc for the purchase or sale of any securities nor does it constitute a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction where solicitation would be unlawful.

The directors of Queros Capital Partners Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

COMPANY CONTACT DETAILS:

Marcel Boom, Chief Executive Officer

Queros Capital Partners Plc

1 - 3 High Street

Tettenhall

Wolverhampton
West Midlands
England
WV6 8QS

Telephone: +44 1293 401 293

http://www.queroscapitalpartners.com/

NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER:

Alexander David Securities Limited

David Scott – Corporate Finance

James Dewhurst – Corporate Broking 

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820

http://www.ad-securities.com

49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA


