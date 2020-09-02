Quest Acquires Binary Tree and Takes the Dominant Market Leadership Position in Microsoft Modernization

Quest Software, a global systems management and security software provider, today announced the acquisition of Binary Tree, a leader in migrations and a long-time Microsoft partner. Since 1993, Binary Tree has been focused on helping customers transform and manage change with Microsoft environments both on-premises and in the cloud, including strength in Notes and Domino migration and tenant-to-tenant migrations in Microsoft / Office 365. With 30 years of migration experience, Quest’s Microsoft Platform Management is considered the go-to for modernizing Microsoft environments. By combining the two market leaders in on-prem, hybrid and cloud migrations, this acquisition will offer customers cutting edge features and comprehensive support that enhances their ability to address today's challenges in Microsoft environments across not just migration, but management and security.

Aside from having focused many years on developing best-in-breed technologies for Microsoft environments, the two organizations have an important core value in common: a strong passion for helping customers meet their next challenge. Beyond migration, Quest helps customers with end-to-end support for their next Microsoft challenge - whether on premises, cloud, or hybrid – to strengthen their cyber security resilience and stay in control of their Microsoft environment.

“I see tremendous opportunity by uniting two market leaders, each with strong capabilities that – when brought together—will offer best-in-breed solutions for customers modernizing their Microsoft environment. With the integration of our technologies and vast experience with their Power365 Active Directory and Power365 Tenant-to-Tenant solutions we are able to deliver more value faster to our customers and partners which is increasingly important as the market and business continues to evolve,” said Patrick Nichols, CEO of Quest.

Quest will continue to sell and support Binary Tree products as the company works through the integration of the organization. Customers and partners will continue to be supported during this time and can continue to count on the same great support and partnership as before. Following the acquisition, Quest looks forward to providing Binary Tree customers with a complete suite of management tools for planning and preparing their Microsoft environments prior to – and post—migration, with industry leading reporting, disaster recovery, and auditing solutions.

“As two long-running market leaders who have at times competed against one another, we’ve always respected Binary Tree’s business-first approach and ability to deliver seamless migrations to meet the unique needs of enterprise customers. Now Binary Tree customers can continue their modernization efforts with access to core products like Change Auditor and Quest On Demand that take securing and managing their environment to a new level. I am excited to lead this new chapter and committed to the success of our customers and partners,” said Michael Tweddle, President of Quest’s Microsoft Platform Management business unit.

Enhanced solutions that go beyond migration

As organizations continue their rapid pace of Microsoft / Office 365 adoption, they need help in quickly and safely moving to the cloud, to modernize as their business evolves. With this acquisition, organizations can look to one provider to help them address all of their Microsoft challenges of all levels of complexity including migration but also beyond for management and security challenges for Active Directory and Office 365 workloads such as Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive for Business, and Exchange. This combined functionality will offer:

Binary Tree’s core strength in Active Directory and Exchange migration, as well as capabilities in Notes and Domino transformation, strengthening solutions to assist enterprise-level customers.

Binary Tree’s SaaS based migration solutions will expand the Quest offering, providing additional features to customers and partners performing tenant migration.

With both companies having been in existence for nearly three decades and supporting the Microsoft ecosystem and Microsoft technologies since their inception, organizations can benefit from the extensive knowledge that can only be learned through experience.

Terms of the Transaction

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

