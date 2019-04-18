Log in
Quest : Acquires Development & Database Market Leader ApexSQL to Enhance Information Management Business Solution Offerings

04/18/2019 | 08:14am EDT

  • Acquisition of ApexSQL expands Quest’s database management tools portfolio that help organizations securely manage, monitor and optimize Microsoft SQL Server environments
  • ApexSQL’s successful heritage in SQL Server productivity tools augment Quest’s commitment in helping DBAs and developers maintain optimal SQL Server performance
  • ApexSQL products allow Quest to have deeper solution conversations with prospects, customers and partners around SQL Server

Quest Software, a global systems management, data protection and security software provider, today announced the acquisition of ApexSQL, a market leader in SQL Server development and database tools. The acquisition of ApexSQL strengthens the Quest Information Management business unit’s portfolio of solutions that give DBAs and developers the tools to securely automate the management, movement, and performance of SQL Server database infrastructures to increase productivity and reduce costs. In addition to SQL Server, Quest’s Information Management business unit has a broad range of database management and performance monitoring solutions that support a variety of applications and database platforms, including Oracle, MySQL, PostGreSQL, MongoDB, and others.

With companies placing increased emphasis on data to support strategic growth, businesses require proven database management tools to drive value, meet organizational needs and ensure optimal performance. ApexSQL’s database auditing, recovery, change management, development and documentation solutions will bolster Quest’s existing database tools portfolio for SQL Server environments. Additionally, it introduces new opportunities to engage with prospects, customers and partners looking for automated tools to better manage SQL Server workloads and ensure their data meets compliance requirements.

“We’re pleased to further enhance our portfolio of database operation solutions with the acquisition of ApexSQL,” said Jeff Hawn, Chairman and CEO, Quest. “We remain unwavering in our commitment to deliver products that are simple to use and address our customers’ toughest technology challenges. Today’s announcement is indicative of that commitment.”

“We’re joining Quest today at an exciting time where our joint technology stacks are helping DBAs and developers address their SQL Server challenges to make an impact on the industry,” said Brian Lockwood, Chief Executive Officer, ApexSQL. “As part of the Quest family, we will be able to maximize the potential of our SQL Server offerings to deliver the most value to customers and partners.”

ApexSQL will join the Quest Information Management business, which is dedicated to helping companies manage, monitor, and move their data and database infrastructures across traditional databases, open-source databases, both on-premise and in the cloud.

“DBAs and developers tell us they need reliable tools to manage and secure an increasingly heterogeneous database environment,” said Kathleen Owens, President and GM, Quest Information Management. “Microsoft SQL Server is a vital part of our customers’ database solution mix and adding the ApexSQL portfolio into our proven SQL Server database management solutions builds on our commitment to help customers manage their SQL Server database environment. Quest will continue to be steadfast in its commitment to develop and expand solutions across a variety of database types to ensure we deliver the solutions customers need to better manage, protect, and ensure optimal performance across multi-database environments.”

Terms of the Transaction

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Quest Software

Quest provides software solutions for the rapidly-changing world of enterprise IT that help simplify the challenges caused by data explosion, cloud expansion, hybrid datacenters, security threats and regulatory requirements. The company is a global provider to 130,000 companies across 100 countries, including 95% of the Fortune 500 and 90% of the Global 1000. Since 1987, Quest has built a portfolio of solutions which now includes database management, data protection, identity and access management, Microsoft platform management and unified endpoint management. With Quest, organizations spend less time on IT administration and more time on business innovation. For more information, visit www.quest.com.


© Business Wire 2019
