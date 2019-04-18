Quest : Acquires Development & Database Market Leader ApexSQL to Enhance Information Management Business Solution Offerings

Quest Software, a global systems
management, data protection and security software provider, today
announced the acquisition of ApexSQL, a market leader in SQL Server
development and database tools. The acquisition of ApexSQL strengthens
the Quest Information Management business unit’s portfolio of solutions
that give DBAs and developers the tools to securely automate the
management, movement, and performance of SQL Server database
infrastructures to increase productivity and reduce costs. In addition
to SQL Server, Quest’s Information Management business unit has a broad
range of database management and performance monitoring solutions that
support a variety of applications and database platforms, including
Oracle, MySQL, PostGreSQL, MongoDB, and others.
With companies placing increased emphasis on data to support strategic
growth, businesses require proven database management tools to drive
value, meet organizational needs and ensure optimal performance.
ApexSQL’s database auditing, recovery, change management, development
and documentation solutions will bolster Quest’s existing database tools
portfolio for SQL Server environments. Additionally, it introduces new
opportunities to engage with prospects, customers and partners looking
for automated tools to better manage SQL Server workloads and ensure
their data meets compliance requirements.
“We’re pleased to further enhance our portfolio of database operation
solutions with the acquisition of ApexSQL,” said Jeff Hawn, Chairman and
CEO, Quest. “We remain unwavering in our commitment to deliver products
that are simple to use and address our customers’ toughest technology
challenges. Today’s announcement is indicative of that commitment.”
“We’re joining Quest today at an exciting time where our joint
technology stacks are helping DBAs and developers address their SQL
Server challenges to make an impact on the industry,” said Brian
Lockwood, Chief Executive Officer, ApexSQL. “As part of the Quest
family, we will be able to maximize the potential of our SQL Server
offerings to deliver the most value to customers and partners.”
ApexSQL will join the Quest Information Management business, which is
dedicated to helping companies manage, monitor, and move their data and
database infrastructures across traditional databases, open-source
databases, both on-premise and in the cloud.
“DBAs and developers tell us they need reliable tools to manage and
secure an increasingly heterogeneous database environment,” said
Kathleen Owens, President and GM, Quest Information Management.
“Microsoft SQL Server is a vital part of our customers’ database
solution mix and adding the ApexSQL portfolio into our proven SQL Server
database management solutions builds on our commitment to help customers
manage their SQL Server database environment. Quest will continue to be
steadfast in its commitment to develop and expand solutions across a
variety of database types to ensure we deliver the solutions customers
need to better manage, protect, and ensure optimal performance across
multi-database environments.”
Terms of the Transaction
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
About Quest Software
Quest provides software solutions for the rapidly-changing world of
enterprise IT that help simplify the challenges caused by data
explosion, cloud expansion, hybrid datacenters, security threats and
regulatory requirements. The company is a global provider to 130,000
companies across 100 countries, including 95% of the Fortune 500 and 90%
of the Global 1000. Since 1987, Quest has built a portfolio of solutions
which now includes database management, data protection, identity and
access management, Microsoft platform management and unified endpoint
management. With Quest, organizations spend less time on IT
administration and more time on business innovation. For more
information, visit www.quest.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190418005354/en/