Quest : Information Management Business Demonstrates Surging Growth Amid Rapidly Evolving Database Management Environments

Quest Software, a global systems
management, data protection and security software provider, today
announced impressive growth within its Information
Management (IM) business, seeing a 15% YoY booking growth for its
database management solutions. Further fueling this growth was the
business’s continued investment in its Foglight database performance
monitoring solution and the delivery of additional solution
enhancements, including Open Source and NoSQL cartridges, to provide
DBAs unrivaled visibility into cross-platform database performance. This
commitment resulted in a near 50% YoY license booking growth in Q4 for
the database performance monitoring solution.
The business remains hyper-focused on providing database operations
solutions that automate the management, movement, and performance of
database infrastructures to increase productivity and reduce costs for
developers, IT teams, and Database Administrators (DBAs).
To reinforce this commitment, the business delivered new solutions to
market, most notably the general availability of Spotlight
Cloud that ensures high performing and availability of database
workloads in the cloud, and the commercial release of Toad
Edge 2.0, to simplify database management in open source
environments.
“Data is the lifeblood of businesses, and companies are realizing the
important role that databases play in managing and maintaining data
strategies to support business growth,” said Carl Olofson, Research Vice
President of Data Management Software at IDC. “To remain competitive,
companies should be looking to leverage tools that have a proven track
record for enabling DBAs to drive value for the business. Database
environments are becoming more complex and organizations need to be
prepared to address organizational demands and potentially outside
threat vectors to ensure optimal database performance with no impact to
business operations.”
Dedicated to Empowering DBAs and Developers
Quest reinforced its commitment to innovation with the delivery of new
solutions to market. This was fueled by the company’s recognition of the
importance in arming DBAs and developers with the tools to easily,
efficiently and cost-effectively maintain and manage their hybrid
database environment. Delivered to market in October 2018, Quest Spotlight
Cloud, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering, utilizes cloud
compute and artificial intelligence to enable DBAs and developers to
maintain a healthy Microsoft SQL Server database environment. With
Spotlight Cloud, issues can be identified quickly and users can
proactively address problem areas before impacting the business.
Also delivered to market was the commercial release of the Toad
Edge 2.0 toolset, which empowers users to streamline database
implementations, development, and management across PostgreSQL and EDB
Postgres platforms. With the ever-increasing adoption of open source,
Toad Edge allows DBAs and developers to easily implement, manage, and
build applications within open source database management systems
(OSDBMSs).
“Companies today are faced with an increasing amount of data from a
variety of sources, and to keep up and stay ahead of the competition,
they need database solutions that enable innovation to support the
future of a data-driven business,” said Kathleen Owens, President and GM
of Information Management at Quest Software. “The Quest Information
Management business is tuned into the needs of modern DBAs, developers
and IT teams, providing them with simple to use tools to meet today’s
database management, replication and performance demands.”
Industry Accolades Confirm Quality and Value of IM Products
The business received several industry awards, highlighting the success
of its products. Specifically, the Toad solution line gained recognition
in the Network
Product Guide IT World Awards with the Toad DevOps Toolkit being
awarded Silver for Milestone of the Year. A variety of other products of
the business were also acknowledged via the DBTA
Readers’ Choice Awards:
-
Quest Toad Development Suite – Best Database Development Solution
-
Quest SharePlex – Best Data Replication Solution
-
Quest Foglight for Databases – Best Database Performance Solution
-
Quest Litespeed for SQL Server – Finalist for the Best Database Backup
Solution
-
Quest Toad DBA Suite – Finalist for the Best DBA Solution
-
Quest Toad Data Point – Finalist for Best BI Solution
-
Quest SharePlex – Finalist for Best Data Integration
Personal Data Protection and Privacy Regulations Bring New Attention
to Database Management
With the European GDPR
in place and other similar regulations expected soon in the US, there
has been increased attention on database solutions that help
organizations meet compliance and regulation. DBAs, developers and IT
teams need to have a fast, reliable and thorough way to identify and
protect sensitive data in their databases to help mitigate their
company’s risk against non-compliance. Companies are critically looking
at available database management options as they implement regulation
strategies to ensure they meet requirements across their environments.
The Quest Information Management business is dedicated to supporting
companies as they navigate the new personal data protection and privacy
landscape, with solutions coming soon to market that enable them to
continually assess, identify, report and control their database
environments.
