Quest : Information Management Business Demonstrates Surging Growth Amid Rapidly Evolving Database Management Environments

Quest Software, a global systems management, data protection and security software provider, today announced impressive growth within its Information Management (IM) business, seeing a 15% YoY booking growth for its database management solutions. Further fueling this growth was the business’s continued investment in its Foglight database performance monitoring solution and the delivery of additional solution enhancements, including Open Source and NoSQL cartridges, to provide DBAs unrivaled visibility into cross-platform database performance. This commitment resulted in a near 50% YoY license booking growth in Q4 for the database performance monitoring solution.

The business remains hyper-focused on providing database operations solutions that automate the management, movement, and performance of database infrastructures to increase productivity and reduce costs for developers, IT teams, and Database Administrators (DBAs).

To reinforce this commitment, the business delivered new solutions to market, most notably the general availability of Spotlight Cloud that ensures high performing and availability of database workloads in the cloud, and the commercial release of Toad Edge 2.0, to simplify database management in open source environments.

“Data is the lifeblood of businesses, and companies are realizing the important role that databases play in managing and maintaining data strategies to support business growth,” said Carl Olofson, Research Vice President of Data Management Software at IDC. “To remain competitive, companies should be looking to leverage tools that have a proven track record for enabling DBAs to drive value for the business. Database environments are becoming more complex and organizations need to be prepared to address organizational demands and potentially outside threat vectors to ensure optimal database performance with no impact to business operations.”

Dedicated to Empowering DBAs and Developers

Quest reinforced its commitment to innovation with the delivery of new solutions to market. This was fueled by the company’s recognition of the importance in arming DBAs and developers with the tools to easily, efficiently and cost-effectively maintain and manage their hybrid database environment. Delivered to market in October 2018, Quest Spotlight Cloud, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering, utilizes cloud compute and artificial intelligence to enable DBAs and developers to maintain a healthy Microsoft SQL Server database environment. With Spotlight Cloud, issues can be identified quickly and users can proactively address problem areas before impacting the business.

Also delivered to market was the commercial release of the Toad Edge 2.0 toolset, which empowers users to streamline database implementations, development, and management across PostgreSQL and EDB Postgres platforms. With the ever-increasing adoption of open source, Toad Edge allows DBAs and developers to easily implement, manage, and build applications within open source database management systems (OSDBMSs).

“Companies today are faced with an increasing amount of data from a variety of sources, and to keep up and stay ahead of the competition, they need database solutions that enable innovation to support the future of a data-driven business,” said Kathleen Owens, President and GM of Information Management at Quest Software. “The Quest Information Management business is tuned into the needs of modern DBAs, developers and IT teams, providing them with simple to use tools to meet today’s database management, replication and performance demands.”

Industry Accolades Confirm Quality and Value of IM Products

The business received several industry awards, highlighting the success of its products. Specifically, the Toad solution line gained recognition in the Network Product Guide IT World Awards with the Toad DevOps Toolkit being awarded Silver for Milestone of the Year. A variety of other products of the business were also acknowledged via the DBTA Readers’ Choice Awards:

Quest Toad Development Suite – Best Database Development Solution

Quest SharePlex – Best Data Replication Solution

Quest Foglight for Databases – Best Database Performance Solution

Quest Litespeed for SQL Server – Finalist for the Best Database Backup Solution

Quest Toad DBA Suite – Finalist for the Best DBA Solution

Quest Toad Data Point – Finalist for Best BI Solution

Quest SharePlex – Finalist for Best Data Integration

Personal Data Protection and Privacy Regulations Bring New Attention to Database Management

With the European GDPR in place and other similar regulations expected soon in the US, there has been increased attention on database solutions that help organizations meet compliance and regulation. DBAs, developers and IT teams need to have a fast, reliable and thorough way to identify and protect sensitive data in their databases to help mitigate their company’s risk against non-compliance. Companies are critically looking at available database management options as they implement regulation strategies to ensure they meet requirements across their environments. The Quest Information Management business is dedicated to supporting companies as they navigate the new personal data protection and privacy landscape, with solutions coming soon to market that enable them to continually assess, identify, report and control their database environments.

About Quest

Quest provides software solutions for the rapidly-changing world of enterprise IT that help simplify the challenges caused by data explosion, cloud expansion, hybrid datacenters, security threats and regulatory requirements. The company is a global provider to 130,000 companies across 100 countries, including 95% of the Fortune 500 and 90% of the Global 1000. Since 1987, Quest has built a portfolio of solutions which now includes database management, data protection, identity and access management, Microsoft platform management and unified endpoint management. With Quest, organizations spend less time on IT administration and more time on business innovation. For more information, visit www.quest.com.

