Quest Patent Research Provides Shareholder Update on CXT Intellectual Property Portfolio

RYE, N.Y., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Patent Research Corporation (OTCQB: QPRC) ("Quest" or "Company"), an Intellectual Property asset monetization company, today provided a shareholder update on their CXT Portfolio.

Mr. Jon Scahill, CEO of Quest, commented, "The successful licensing of the CXT portfolio is a great example of the Company's capability to identify, acquire and monetize intellectual property assets. But more importantly, I believe it points to a bright future for Quest and its shareholders as we seek to continue to build our portfolio of assets and increase the number of active licensing programs on those assets."

Quest owns and/or controls 10 intellectual property portfolios, comprised of more than 115 domestic and foreign patents. The CXT Portfolio represents 30 United States patents which cover technology relating to, among other innovations, systems and methods of operating an accessible information database which provides for single sign-on user authentication, intelligent database management, as well as inventory evaluation, filtering according to preferences, alternative product recommendations, and access to a database of consumer feedback/evaluation.

The two main technology segments of the portfolio are the 'Message Board Patents' relating to customer reviews and recommendations and the 'Steele Patents' relating to a system for centrally storing and managing consumer information accounts, and auto populating information on webpages, such as checkout pages and account pages.

Since April 2018, patent infringement suits were filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas against 15 retail and consumer U.S. brands. As of December 31, 2019, 9 actions were resolved, 3 actions were stayed pending settlement, and the remaining 3 actions were pending due process in the court system.

To date, Fossil, Academy, Container Store, Pier 1, GNC, Hallmark, and several others have all taken a license to the Steele Patents. Yotpo, Turnto, PowerReviews, and BazaarVoice have all taken a license to the Message Board Patents.

