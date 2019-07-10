Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Quest Workspaces : Introduces Tampa Location and Opens Applications for Free Office Space to Nonprofit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 05:01am EDT

With the high demand of premium coworking spaces in the Tampa area, Quest Workspaces (Quest) took over operations of the former shared workspace located on the 19th and 26th floors of Rivergate Tower at 400 N Ashley Drive, Downtown Tampa. The new location brings Quest Cares, the company’s community building initiative that provides free space to nonprofit organizations, to the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190710005085/en/

Quest Workspaces has taken over a Downtown Tampa workspace location to expand it's operations to the West Coast of Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)

Quest Workspaces has taken over a Downtown Tampa workspace location to expand it's operations to the West Coast of Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new plan for Quest Tampa includes 86 private offices, a new reception space, modernized meeting rooms, client lounges and phone booths, allowing the Quest Community to connect, collaborate and socialize. Located in the heart of downtown, the building is the only commercial property with Riverwalk direct access.

The Tampa location will also provide free workspace, meeting rooms and concierge services to local nonprofits and charitable organizations through the Quest Cares program. By having the same resources as Fortune 500 companies, organizations can leverage the Quest community and infrastructure to grow and flourish. Non-profits can apply by visiting: https://www.questworkspaces.com/about-quest/quest-cares/

“With Tampa’s growth of entrepreneurs, Quest saw a strategic opportunity to offer shared office space in the Rivergate Tower. We are excited to be a part of the vibrant market in Downtown Tampa and give back to the community where we can,” said Quest Workspaces’ CEO Laura Kozelouzek.

Quest provides solopreneurs, small to medium sized businesses and new to market companies with flexible and affordable workspaces and services. All locations include furnished and customizable offices, business-building events, internet, a cafe with unlimited teas and coffee, security, cleaning, concierge, mail and administrative services.

Quest is an experienced, recognized coworking leader offering high-end hospitality services at over 12 locations. The new location expands the company’s footprint on the West Coast of Florida.

About Quest Workspaces: Quest Workspaces is a hospitality-driven shared workspace provider. The co-working firm has over 12 U.S. locations and provides over 300,000 leasable square feet to 2,900 startups and large corporations expanding their footprint. Quest has 990 private offices and provides virtual assistance, access to shared workspaces, formal and informal meeting spaces and outdoor areas in its New York, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Plantation, Fort Lauderdale, Coral Gables, Doral and Brickell locations. All of Quest’s private offices are customizable, furnished and have 24/7 access. Quest Workspaces has no long-term contracts, no capital requirements and flexible terms.
https://www.questworkspaces.com/


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:28aBEIJINGWEST INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE (in...
PU
05:28aGOOD FRIEND INTERNATIONAL : Sales announcement
PU
05:28aINTU PROPERTIES : Amazon and Enterprise Nation help online brands get physical at St David's, Cardiff
PU
05:28aSAFECHARGE INTERNATIONAL : Form 8.3 -
PU
05:28aJCDECAUX : promotes eco-friendly mobility with the roll-out of new electric vehicles for the regulation of its self-service bikes
PU
05:28aK+S : increases capacity for magnesium sulphate anhydrous
PU
05:28aGREENE KING : Kick starts the career of 300 young people with the prince's trust
PU
05:28aCRYSTAL AMBER FUND : Dividend Declaration
PR
05:26aARKEMA : Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 01 July to 05 July 2019
BU
05:24aNIO INC : . Provides Second Quarter 2019 Delivery Update
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
2SK HYNIX INC : Japan, South Korea raise stakes in dispute over forced labor
3TOTAL : Total Sells U.K. Assets to Petrogas for $635 Million
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Partners With Yes Bank on Biometric Payment
5PEPSICO : PepsiCo Boosts Spending And Sales -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About