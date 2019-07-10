Quest Workspaces : Introduces Tampa Location and Opens Applications for Free Office Space to Nonprofit

With the high demand of premium coworking spaces in the Tampa area, Quest Workspaces (Quest) took over operations of the former shared workspace located on the 19th and 26th floors of Rivergate Tower at 400 N Ashley Drive, Downtown Tampa. The new location brings Quest Cares, the company’s community building initiative that provides free space to nonprofit organizations, to the market.

The new plan for Quest Tampa includes 86 private offices, a new reception space, modernized meeting rooms, client lounges and phone booths, allowing the Quest Community to connect, collaborate and socialize. Located in the heart of downtown, the building is the only commercial property with Riverwalk direct access.

The Tampa location will also provide free workspace, meeting rooms and concierge services to local nonprofits and charitable organizations through the Quest Cares program. By having the same resources as Fortune 500 companies, organizations can leverage the Quest community and infrastructure to grow and flourish. Non-profits can apply by visiting: https://www.questworkspaces.com/about-quest/quest-cares/

“With Tampa’s growth of entrepreneurs, Quest saw a strategic opportunity to offer shared office space in the Rivergate Tower. We are excited to be a part of the vibrant market in Downtown Tampa and give back to the community where we can,” said Quest Workspaces’ CEO Laura Kozelouzek.

Quest provides solopreneurs, small to medium sized businesses and new to market companies with flexible and affordable workspaces and services. All locations include furnished and customizable offices, business-building events, internet, a cafe with unlimited teas and coffee, security, cleaning, concierge, mail and administrative services.

Quest is an experienced, recognized coworking leader offering high-end hospitality services at over 12 locations. The new location expands the company’s footprint on the West Coast of Florida.

About Quest Workspaces: Quest Workspaces is a hospitality-driven shared workspace provider. The co-working firm has over 12 U.S. locations and provides over 300,000 leasable square feet to 2,900 startups and large corporations expanding their footprint. Quest has 990 private offices and provides virtual assistance, access to shared workspaces, formal and informal meeting spaces and outdoor areas in its New York, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Plantation, Fort Lauderdale, Coral Gables, Doral and Brickell locations. All of Quest’s private offices are customizable, furnished and have 24/7 access. Quest Workspaces has no long-term contracts, no capital requirements and flexible terms.

