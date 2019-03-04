Quest and IOUG to Create an Integrated Destination for Oracle Apps, Technology and Developer Audiences

LEXINGTON, Ky. & CHICAGO, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Oracle Community and the Independent Oracle Users Group today announced their Boards of Directors have approved a definitive agreement for IOUG to integrate with Quest. Under the friendly agreement, Quest will assume responsibility for providing content and services to IOUG's 30,000+ membership.

This integration reflects 10 years of consecutive growth for Quest, demonstrating how its strategic investments in digital infrastructure and diversified programming are now paying off in its ability to nimbly integrate IOUG into its community of Oracle Cloud, JD Edwards and PeopleSoft users. The expanded community will offer members and their organizations unlimited access to experts in all four product areas.

IOUG members will benefit from extended member support, enhanced year-round benefits, increased staffing resources, expanded corporate resources and additional opportunities for speakers, sponsors and partners.

"The combination of IOUG and Quest is an exciting opportunity," said Paul Brand, Board Chairman, Quest Oracle Community. "In addition to delivering a single user group destination, the integration strategically enhances existing member benefits by bringing knowledge resources, networks and content together. IOUG has been a partner of ours for many years and we look forward to bringing our communities together to offer an unparalleled member experience."

"This new community will bring enormous learning and networking opportunities for our members and their respective companies," said Ray Smith, IOUG President. "Quest and IOUG are leaders in the Oracle community, and the integration will create a community able to meet unique group needs while providing access to expanded knowledge, networking and education."

Quest will integrate IOUG into the organization as the IOUG Database & Technology Community. "IOUG is an important community in the Oracle ecosystem. As the challenge of developing and supporting individual user groups grows, Quest can welcome new groups in a way that allows each to maintain its unique identity while protecting the valuable knowledge resources embodied by these organizations," said Jon Vaughn, Quest CEO. "Quest's recent digital investments allow for a seamless, scalable transition and we look forward to welcoming IOUG into Quest."

The Quest Oracle Community currently incorporates groups for Oracle Cloud Applications (including Cloud HCM, Cloud ERP, Cloud EPM, Cloud SCM and Cloud CX), JD Edwards and PeopleSoft solutions. IOUG supports Oracle technology and database professionals. The agreement is subject to IOUG member approval and expected to close in May.

About Quest

Quest Oracle Community is an independent user community with resources for JD Edwards, PeopleSoft and Oracle Cloud applications users. questoraclecommunity.org/better-together

About IOUG

IOUG represents the voice of Oracle database and technology professionals. www.ioug.org/bettertogether

