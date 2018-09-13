Questback : Revolutionizes Team Performance with Qubie

Organizations can maximize team collaboration and performance by
empowering their teams with timely and relevant insights thanks to
Qubie. Launched today, Qubie from Questback, the global leader in
enterprise feedback management, is a virtual team coach focused on team
improvement.
Organizations face continual pressure to transform in response to an
evolving and disruptive business landscape. At the same time, the
workplace is morphing into a flatter, less rigid structure as agile ways
of working, emerging technologies and collaborative, unified
communications signal the future.
Against this backdrop, Qubie solves an increasing business imperative to
foster high-performing teams, comprised of aligned and motivated team
members, in order thrive in uncertain times.
“Qubie embodies the exciting future of feedback. It’s intuitive. And,
very easy to deploy and use. We’re delighted to bring it to market.
Qubie stitches team insight into the fabric of any organization,
regardless of size, industry or geography. Without question, it
energizes and equips leaders and teams with the business-critical
insight they need, when they need it,” says Frank Møllerop, Global CEO.
By focusing on several key dimensions of team performance, Qubie tackles
common team challenges such as collaboration, innovation and
problem-solving. Qubie swiftly and easily captures weekly insights that
quickly build a complete picture of a team’s effectiveness, well-being
and happiness. Based on this insight, Qubie pinpoints areas for
improvement or continued development and serves up tailored
recommendations, best practice and action planning to help guide teams
on their journey of improvement.
Nicola Matson, VP of Global Product Management, states, “Developed
specifically to address the rapidly evolving needs of today’s and
tomorrow’s workplace, we’re already seeing the business benefit Qubie
delivers to a range of organizations by enabling them to create happy,
healthy and high-performing teams.”
