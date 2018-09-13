Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Questback : Revolutionizes Team Performance with Qubie

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 11:30am CEST

Organizations can maximize team collaboration and performance by empowering their teams with timely and relevant insights thanks to Qubie. Launched today, Qubie from Questback, the global leader in enterprise feedback management, is a virtual team coach focused on team improvement.

Organizations face continual pressure to transform in response to an evolving and disruptive business landscape. At the same time, the workplace is morphing into a flatter, less rigid structure as agile ways of working, emerging technologies and collaborative, unified communications signal the future.

Against this backdrop, Qubie solves an increasing business imperative to foster high-performing teams, comprised of aligned and motivated team members, in order thrive in uncertain times.

“Qubie embodies the exciting future of feedback. It’s intuitive. And, very easy to deploy and use. We’re delighted to bring it to market. Qubie stitches team insight into the fabric of any organization, regardless of size, industry or geography. Without question, it energizes and equips leaders and teams with the business-critical insight they need, when they need it,” says Frank Møllerop, Global CEO.

By focusing on several key dimensions of team performance, Qubie tackles common team challenges such as collaboration, innovation and problem-solving. Qubie swiftly and easily captures weekly insights that quickly build a complete picture of a team’s effectiveness, well-being and happiness. Based on this insight, Qubie pinpoints areas for improvement or continued development and serves up tailored recommendations, best practice and action planning to help guide teams on their journey of improvement.

Nicola Matson, VP of Global Product Management, states, “Developed specifically to address the rapidly evolving needs of today’s and tomorrow’s workplace, we’re already seeing the business benefit Qubie delivers to a range of organizations by enabling them to create happy, healthy and high-performing teams.”

ABOUT QUESTBACK

Questback is a complete feedback system that helps companies transform customer, employee and market research programs. Used by thousands of companies, including one-third of the Forbes list, Questback is the smarter, faster way to manage feedback. Get the software, services and human support you need to manage customer, employee and market feedback – all in one place. People matter. Get their insight.

Learn more at www.questback.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:38aBANCO DE SABADELL : InnoCells invests in Antai Venture Builder
PU
11:38aKUBOTA : Monthly retail sales report for Aug. 2018 (0.1MB)
PU
11:38aWATCH : Nedbank partners with Masterpass on new payment platform
AQ
11:37aASPEN PHARMACARE : concludes sale of Nutritionals
AQ
11:37aCLOVER INDUSTRIES : earnings jump 223.8%
AQ
11:37aREMINDER : Invitation to Nokian Tyres' Capital Markets Day on November 13, 2018
AQ
11:36aExquisite artefacts from Beijing's Forbidden City to be exhibited at Athens museum
AQ
11:35aBRIGHTCOVE : RugbyPass Leverages Brightcove to Deliver AVOD Content | Brightcove
AQ
11:35aFFALCON : Whitepaper Release at IBC Offers Insight into Revenue and Business Opportunities for Smart TV Ecosystem
BU
11:35aIF RESEARCH PS N : Wallix launches cyber world tour as part of its "ambition 2021" growth plan
AN
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple iPhones get bigger and pricier, Watch turns to health
2DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : China Fund Considers Deutsche Stake HNA Now Owns
3AMAZON.COM : Tesla investor says U.S. SEC asked it about 'funding secured' tweet
4INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : Zara Eases Concern Over Online Riv..
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Tesla's Chinese Rival Rallies After Rocky Start -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.