Questback : to Present at the JMP Securities 2019 Technology Conference

Questback, the global leader in enterprise feedback management, today
announced that Global CEO, Frank Møllerop, will present at the JMP
Securities Technology Conference on February 26, 2019 and host
one-on-one meetings during the conference.
Questback is unwavering in its belief in the power of people and the
tremendous insight they bring to organizations. In an experience
economy, Questback believes that feedback-driven insight will only have
the ability to transform the employee and customer experience if it’s
stitched into the fabric of the organization. In his session, Frank will
share his vision for the future of enterprise feedback, the benefits and
the enormous business opportunity it brings.
“We’re standing at an exciting, yet critical juncture for the sector and
anyone in business. A company’s ability to continuously glean and make
good of insight from their employees, customers, and the market, will
mean the difference between thriving or merely surviving,” said Frank
Møllerop, Global CEO of Questback. “We’re thrilled to share our vision
of how Voice of the Employee, Voice of the Customer and Market Research
together will transform business as we know it.”
