Questback : to Present at the JMP Securities 2019 Technology Conference

Global CEO to discuss The Future and Direction of Enterprise Feedback Management

Questback, the global leader in enterprise feedback management, today announced that Global CEO, Frank Møllerop, will present at the JMP Securities Technology Conference on February 26, 2019 and host one-on-one meetings during the conference.

Questback is unwavering in its belief in the power of people and the tremendous insight they bring to organizations. In an experience economy, Questback believes that feedback-driven insight will only have the ability to transform the employee and customer experience if it’s stitched into the fabric of the organization. In his session, Frank will share his vision for the future of enterprise feedback, the benefits and the enormous business opportunity it brings.

“We’re standing at an exciting, yet critical juncture for the sector and anyone in business. A company’s ability to continuously glean and make good of insight from their employees, customers, and the market, will mean the difference between thriving or merely surviving,” said Frank Møllerop, Global CEO of Questback. “We’re thrilled to share our vision of how Voice of the Employee, Voice of the Customer and Market Research together will transform business as we know it.”

