Questex Enters the Artificial Intelligence Information Market, the First Market to Launch through New Fierce Model

07/06/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As companies transform digitally and infrastructure becomes more agile, the prospect of leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) has never been more promising. Questex today announces it has entered the AI marketplace, which is expected to reach $390.9 billion by 2025 (Grand View Research, Inc.). 

Fierce AI will follow the established and successful Fierce content model and the first initiative will be a week-long virtual event focused exclusively on the application of AI to drive business, customer and process value for emerging and large enterprises. The event will offer a discuss, debate and define format of keynote presentations, vertical industry sessions and an AI Pitch Tank where start-up companies pitch new ideas, followed by a Fierce AI content site, newsletter and live events over time.

Scheduled to take place August 10-12, Fierce AI Week will deliver three days of presentations as well as tracks focused on electronics/manufacturing, healthcare, telecom/technology and biotech/pharma. Fierce AI Week will host dozens of speakers including thought leaders from a myriad of industries that will share real-world approaches to applying AI including machine learning, drug discovery and medical research. Fierce AI Week will gather C-level, technology, automation, marketing and AI specific professionals as well as investors and channel partners.

Fierce AI is the first new market to launch through the new Fierce model.

“We decided to enter this vertical due to market demand. Not only do we have a robust audience database in this area but we also have deep expertise in this topic through our other Fierce market brands,” said Paul Miller, CEO, Questex. “Our proprietary framework of delivering world-class content, strong audience interaction and identifying and launching events allows us to replicate and scale quickly into new verticals organically.”

To register for Fierce AI Week, click here. For sponsorship and speaking opportunities, contact Rhiannon James at rjames@questex.com.

About Questex
Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.             

Media Contact
Kate Spellman
Chief Marketing Officer
Questex
kspellman@questex.com
212 895 8488

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
