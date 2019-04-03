Questex Fuels Rapid Growth with Powerhouse Market Leader Hire

NEW YORK, April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex continues to attract top leadership talent with critical skill sets in information services. John Siefert has joined the company as Group President with responsibility for a broad portfolio that includes the fast-growing Beauty & Wellness, Travel and Hospitality markets.



John Siefert

“John will help us drive and expand our business in new and powerful ways. With extensive experience leading and growing global digital and events businesses in the healthcare, lifestyle and nutrition markets, John will help us grow our business through organic growth and the acquisition of new capabilities and assets,” said Paul Miller, CEO, Questex. “I have had the pleasure of working with John in the past. His leadership experience and proven track record in accelerating and growing industries is exactly what we need to take our business to the next level.”



Siefert was most recently the Chief Marketing Officer of STYR Labs, a direct to consumer app & CPG company where he was instrumental in launching DYPER, a "Dollar Shave Club" style digital subscription service for biodegradable bamboo diapers with triple digit monthly growth rates. Prior to STYR, he served as Informa Exhibitions’ President Global Health and Nutrition Network managing the exhibition and media businesses in the U.S., Europe and Asia and achieved double digit growth across all platforms and geographies. Earlier, he was CEO of Virgo Publishing, LLC, a private equity owned media and exhibition business, where he helped the company nearly double in top line revenue and EBITDA in three and a half years with a focus on digital revenue. The company was successfully acquired by Informa Exhibitions in 2014. Previously, Siefert had a long career with United Business Media’s InformationWeek Business Technology Network.

“With buyer and seller expectations evolving daily, the opportunity in front of Questex to define a new standard in engagement and user experience is awesome—and I am thrilled to be a part of it!” said Siefert.

Creating Dominant Positions in 5 Markets; Connecting Buyers and Sellers to Drive Business

Last month Questex announced it has organized its business into five key growth-oriented industry sectors – Beauty and Wellness, Travel, Hospitality, Pharma and Technology – and will create dominant positions in these core high-growth markets.

Questex is passionate about driving business outcomes. Online, on devices, and live with experiential engagements through its 150+ annual events and 100+ digital assets, Questex connects buyers and sellers to help them achieve their business goals. By understanding buyers' behavior and their evolving needs and connecting them with sellers through continual touchpoints, Questex drives business growth by supplying unmatched access, insight, engagement and turnkey solutions all in one place. Click here to learn more about the Questex story.

“At Questex, we have a deep understanding of our audience and their needs are placed at the center of our business. With a trusted reach to seven million global decision makers through our market leading brands such as International Hotel Investment Forum , Nightclub & Bar , International Beauty Show , Sensors Expo and FiercePharma , we help sellers connect and reach buyers through the entire buying experience,” added Miller.

About Questex

