Questex Launches FierceElectronics, a New Approach to Information for Design Engineers & Engineering Managers

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics engineers need to be informed on new technologies, new products and new business models. Speed, scale and innovation are being driven by the convergence of digital technology and its ability to fuse physical, digital and biological elements. Industry 4.0 is expected to create up to $3.7 trillion in value by 2025 (World Economic Forum), creating a complete transformation of entire systems. As new technology emerges and new markets develop, the scope of electronics engineering influence will continue to grow. To address this transformation, Questex , an information services company, today launches FierceElectronics (FierceElectronics.com).

FierceElectronics is the latest addition to the FierceMarkets’ established brands, which offer a modern approach to websites, webinars, live events and email newsletters in the wireless, telecom, life sciences, healthcare, IT and finance industries. Questex is also adding FierceSensors (formerly Sensors Online), FierceEmbeddedTech (formerly Embedded Technologies Online) and the Sensors Conference & Expo brands to the FierceElectronics portfolio. Taking on the proven FierceMarkets style of meeting market needs in an innovative format, Questex has the unique ability to scale this new brand.

Debuting at Sensors Conference & Expo, North America's premier event focused exclusively on sensors and sensor-integrated systems, FierceElectronics provides the engineering community with access to essential news, analysis and resources on trends, tools and disruptive technologies related to the entire electronics supply chain in a format designed just for engineers. FierceElectronics will cover both the business and technology aspects of electronics, including sensors, embedded systems, power management, analog, components and IoT. Going deeper than the news, FierceElectronics will also be providing well formatted context to each story, providing the reader with information on “Why this matters,” “What the market is saying,” “Our take,” and if it’s related to a new technology or innovative product, “How you can use it.” FierceElectronics will reach over 90,000 decision makers from Questex’s first-party database of design and development engineers and engineering management.

Award-winning tech journalist Matt Hamblen has joined FierceElectronics as the Editorial lead and will address the industry with an objective and insightful point of view. Hamblen has extensive multimedia experience covering the mobile/wireless, components, 5G, IoT, AVs, AI, networking, manufacturing, transportation and smart city tech for a variety of outlets including Computerworld.

Paul Miller, CEO, Questex will deliver the opening remarks at Sensors Conference & Expo on Wednesday, June 26 at 9:00 a.m. and will introduce FierceElectronics to event attendees. “The rapid pace of technology innovations will bring unprecedented technological advancements and endless opportunities for engineers,” said Miller. “With the introduction of FierceElectronics and the rebranding of FierceSensors and FierceEmbeddedTech along with the industry’s preeminent events – Sensors Conference & Expo, Medical Sensors Design Conference , Autonomous Vehicle Sensors Conference and Embedded Technologies Expo and Conference – our goal is to make the FierceElectronics portfolio a valuable independent information source for the global electronics community.”

