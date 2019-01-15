Questionmark : CEO Eric Shepherd Steps Down after 18 Years

Global assessment technology provider Questionmark today announced that
Eric Shepherd has decided to step down from his day-to-day role as CEO
after 18 years leading the company. The company's Board of Directors has
named Lars Pedersen, formerly CEO of Creditcall, as the new chief
executive.
Shepherd will remain with Questionmark until March 31, 2019 to assist
Pedersen, the Board, and the management team during the transition. He
will subsequently stay on as a shareholder and continue to provide input
into the strategic direction of the company as a member of company's
Board of Directors.
During Shepherd's tenure Questionmark has grown into a market leader,
providing assessment solutions trusted by enterprise customers worldwide
to deliver valid, reliable and defensible measurement of knowledge,
skills and abilities. Shepherd began as a distributor of Questionmark's
products and services in 1993, subsequently joining the company as an
employee and shareholder in October 2000. Along with company's founder,
John Kleeman, Shepherd played a key role in building the company over
the following 18 years.
"Eric has been instrumental in Questionmark's growth, innovation and
market leadership for the better part of three decades," said John
Kleeman, Founder and Executive Director of Questionmark. "As we embark
on this next chapter in Questionmark's journey, I would like to extend
to Eric our deepest appreciation for his leadership and service. We look
forward to continuing to work with him as a member of the board."
"The past 18 years have provided me the opportunity to be inspired by
colleagues, customers and partners who shared my passion for improving
learning, measurement and performance through innovative assessment
technologies. I have been lucky and privileged to work alongside the
brightest and the best for which I am truly thankful," said Shepherd.
"As I look forward to new opportunities, I remain committed to
Questionmark's success and am confident that the broad and diverse
experience that Lars brings makes him perfect for this role."
Pedersen's extensive experience leading and growing global technology
companies and proven track record as a strategic visionary committed to
operational excellence were cited by the Board as key factors in his
selection as Questionmark's new CEO.
"I am thrilled at this new opportunity and looking forward to building
upon Questionmark's past successes to accelerate our growth and
strengthen our ability to provide our customers with top-notch services,
best-in-class assessment technologies, and trustworthy assessment
results," said Pedersen.
