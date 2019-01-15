Questionmark : CEO Eric Shepherd Steps Down after 18 Years

Lars Pedersen named company's new chief executive

Global assessment technology provider Questionmark today announced that Eric Shepherd has decided to step down from his day-to-day role as CEO after 18 years leading the company. The company's Board of Directors has named Lars Pedersen, formerly CEO of Creditcall, as the new chief executive.

Shepherd will remain with Questionmark until March 31, 2019 to assist Pedersen, the Board, and the management team during the transition. He will subsequently stay on as a shareholder and continue to provide input into the strategic direction of the company as a member of company's Board of Directors.

During Shepherd's tenure Questionmark has grown into a market leader, providing assessment solutions trusted by enterprise customers worldwide to deliver valid, reliable and defensible measurement of knowledge, skills and abilities. Shepherd began as a distributor of Questionmark's products and services in 1993, subsequently joining the company as an employee and shareholder in October 2000. Along with company's founder, John Kleeman, Shepherd played a key role in building the company over the following 18 years.

"Eric has been instrumental in Questionmark's growth, innovation and market leadership for the better part of three decades," said John Kleeman, Founder and Executive Director of Questionmark. "As we embark on this next chapter in Questionmark's journey, I would like to extend to Eric our deepest appreciation for his leadership and service. We look forward to continuing to work with him as a member of the board."

"The past 18 years have provided me the opportunity to be inspired by colleagues, customers and partners who shared my passion for improving learning, measurement and performance through innovative assessment technologies. I have been lucky and privileged to work alongside the brightest and the best for which I am truly thankful," said Shepherd. "As I look forward to new opportunities, I remain committed to Questionmark's success and am confident that the broad and diverse experience that Lars brings makes him perfect for this role."

Pedersen's extensive experience leading and growing global technology companies and proven track record as a strategic visionary committed to operational excellence were cited by the Board as key factors in his selection as Questionmark's new CEO.

"I am thrilled at this new opportunity and looking forward to building upon Questionmark's past successes to accelerate our growth and strengthen our ability to provide our customers with top-notch services, best-in-class assessment technologies, and trustworthy assessment results," said Pedersen.

About Questionmark

Questionmark's assessment technologies enable organizations to get trustworthy results when measuring knowledge, skills, abilities and attitudes for certification, workforce learning, regulatory compliance and sales-force readiness. Customers worldwide rely Questionmark's award-winning platform for collaborative, multilingual item banking and assessment authoring; delivery via mobile devices including smartphones and tablets; secure, proctored exam delivery; and comprehensive reporting and analytics.

Questionmark's cloud-based assessment management solutions offer rapid deployment, scalability for high-volume test delivery, available 24/7 support, and the peace-of-mind of secure, audited US and European-based data centers. Questionmark’s flexible APIs and support of major industry standards ensure interoperability with a variety of enterprise systems.

Complete details are available at https://www.questionmark.com. The Questionmark Blog provides assessment-related news, interviews, insights and best practices.

