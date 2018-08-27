Questionmark : OnDemand for Government Security Package Now Available on FedRAMP Marketplace

Questionmark,
global provider of assessment technologies today announced at iFEST 2018
an important milestone for Questionmark OnDemand for Government with the
release of the FedRAMP Security Package which is now available on the
FedRAMP Marketplace. The FedRAMP Security Package includes the System
Security Plan (SSP), Security Assessment Plan (SAP) and Security
Assessment Report (SAR) which contains a positive recommendation by the
Third-Party Assessment Organization (3PAO), Schellman & Company. To
reach this milestone Questionmark has partnered with our FedRAMP sponsor
the US Department of State, Diplomatic Services.
“Questionmark is committed, and has been committed for more than 25
years, to provide the most secure assessment management system
available. If you can’t trust the system, then how can you trust the
results it generates!” said Eric Shepherd CEO of Questionmark. “Whilst
it’s easy for vendors to say that they are secure, we’ve proven it with
comprehensive audits from BSI, for our ISO 27001 certifications and now
from Schellman with the release of the FedRAMP Security Package.”
The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) is a
collaborative government-wide program that provides a standardized
approach to security through “Review once, use many times” philosophy as
descripted in the “Cloud First” memo. FedRAMP enables Agencies to
rapidly adapt from aging, insecure legacy IT to mission-enabling,
secure, and cost-effective cloud-based solutions. FedRAMP based on NIST
800-53 Rev.4, bridges the gap to the cloud with additional controls to
ensure effective, repeatable cloud security for the government. FedRAMP
provides an agile and flexible framework to reduce duplicative efforts,
increase transparency and accelerate the adoption of cloud services
while reducing costs, inefficiencies and inconsistences.
Questionmark OnDemand for Government provides Federal, State, and Local
agencies a US Government community cloud-based assessment management
system designed and tested to be compliant with FedRAMP moderate
requirements. This milestone empowers Questionmark U.S. governmental and
defense agencies to utilize the most secure version of our service to
author, deliver and report on surveys, quizzes, tests and exams.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180827005480/en/