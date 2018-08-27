Log in
Questionmark : OnDemand for Government Security Package Now Available on FedRAMP Marketplace

08/27/2018 | 07:24pm CEST

Questionmark, global provider of assessment technologies today announced at iFEST 2018 an important milestone for Questionmark OnDemand for Government with the release of the FedRAMP Security Package which is now available on the FedRAMP Marketplace. The FedRAMP Security Package includes the System Security Plan (SSP), Security Assessment Plan (SAP) and Security Assessment Report (SAR) which contains a positive recommendation by the Third-Party Assessment Organization (3PAO), Schellman & Company. To reach this milestone Questionmark has partnered with our FedRAMP sponsor the US Department of State, Diplomatic Services.

“Questionmark is committed, and has been committed for more than 25 years, to provide the most secure assessment management system available. If you can’t trust the system, then how can you trust the results it generates!” said Eric Shepherd CEO of Questionmark. “Whilst it’s easy for vendors to say that they are secure, we’ve proven it with comprehensive audits from BSI, for our ISO 27001 certifications and now from Schellman with the release of the FedRAMP Security Package.”

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) is a collaborative government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security through “Review once, use many times” philosophy as descripted in the “Cloud First” memo. FedRAMP enables Agencies to rapidly adapt from aging, insecure legacy IT to mission-enabling, secure, and cost-effective cloud-based solutions. FedRAMP based on NIST 800-53 Rev.4, bridges the gap to the cloud with additional controls to ensure effective, repeatable cloud security for the government. FedRAMP provides an agile and flexible framework to reduce duplicative efforts, increase transparency and accelerate the adoption of cloud services while reducing costs, inefficiencies and inconsistences.

Questionmark OnDemand for Government provides Federal, State, and Local agencies a US Government community cloud-based assessment management system designed and tested to be compliant with FedRAMP moderate requirements. This milestone empowers Questionmark U.S. governmental and defense agencies to utilize the most secure version of our service to author, deliver and report on surveys, quizzes, tests and exams.

About Questionmark

Questionmark assessment technologies are used by organizations worldwide to securely measure knowledge, skills and attitudes for certification, regulatory compliance, workforce learning, channel expertise and higher education. Questionmark's assessment management system provides collaborative, secure authoring of questions and assessments; comprehensive item banking; multiple delivery options including mobile devices; powerful reporting and analytics to inform stakeholders; and trustworthy, defensible results.

Complete details are available at www.questionmark.com. The Questionmark Blog provides assessment-related news, interviews, insights and best practices.


© Business Wire 2018
