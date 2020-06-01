Log in
Questions and answers regarding the manner of application of the Decision on interim measures to reduce the adverse effects of the impact of the new coronavirus outbreak on the financial system after mitigating measures to protect the population against communicable diseases

06/01/2020 | 08:31am EDT
Questions and answers regarding the manner of application of the Decision on interim measures to reduce the adverse effects of the impact of the new coronavirus outbreak on the financial system after mitigating measures to protect the population against communicable diseases

27/05/2020

The frequently asked questions and answers regarding the application of the Decision on interim measures to reduce the adverse effects of the impact of the new coronavirus outbreak on the financial system after mitigating measures to protect the population against communicable diseases, adopted at the 66th Meeting of the Central Bank of Montenegro Council, can be found here and at the link FAQ.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Montenegro published this content on 27 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 12:30:09 UTC
