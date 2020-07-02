Quetzal Capital Plc - Further re. Capital Reorganisation

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY QUETZAL CAPITAL PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Quetzal Capital Plc

(formerly Welney Plc; “Quetzal Capital” or the “Company”)

Further re. Capital Reorganisation, New Securities Identifier and Related Information

An announcement was published on 30thJune 2020 informing the market of the outcome of a General Meeting held on 29th June which approved inter alia a capital reorganisation involving a consolidation of the existing ordinary shares of GBX 0.1 each in the ratio of 1:100 and the subdivision of each resultant GBX 10 ordinary shares into one deferred share of GBX 9.9 and one ordinary share of GBX 0.1. The capital reorganisation had been explained in a circular dated 2ndJune 2020, published to notify members of the General Meeting.

1stJuly 2020 was the record date for the capital reorganisation, which becomes effective today, 2ndJuly 2020 (the “Effective Date”). This means that, from the Effective Date, the number of shares in the ordinary share capital of the Company shall have been reduced by a factor of 100 and that, from the Effective Date, the 1,545,511,500 ordinary shares outstanding as at the record date shall have become 15,455,115.

On the Effective Date, the 1,545,511,500 ordinary shares previously identified with ISIN GB00B2334P26 and which were outstanding on the record date shall have ceased to be traded on AQSE Growth Market and shall no longer be transferable. From 08.00 on the Effective Date, the 15,455,115 ordinary shares arising from the capital reorganisation shall be admitted to trading on AQSE Growth Market. Any shareholdings held in certificated form shall be evidenced by new certificates issued by Quetzal Capital and these shall be despatched to shareholders by the Company’s registrar during the week commencing 6thJuly 2020. CREST accounts shall be credited on the Effective Date with ordinary shares identified with ISIN GB00BMVSDN09.

The Company also announced on 30thJune 2020 that the placing of 6,690,620 new ordinary shares (“Placing Shares”) to raise approximately GBP22,000 before expenses had become unconditional save as to admission to AQSE Growth Market. The Placing Shares are anticipated be admitted to trading and subscribers’ CREST accounts credited on 3rdJuly 2020; certificates for any Placing Shares to be registered in certificated form shall be despatched during the week commencing 6thJuly 2020. It is expected that a further announcement concerning the Placing Shares will be made later this week.

The General Meeting held on 29thJune 2020 also approved the change of the Company’s name to Quetzal Capital Plc. Whilst the necessary documentation to record this was submitted the same afternoon to the Registrar of Companies for processing, the Company has not yet received the necessary confirmation from Companies House that it has been recorded. As soon as this occurs, the Company shall request Aquis Exchange to change all relevant references to the Company on AQSE Growth Market.

Mark Jackson, FCA, MBA,

Director,

2ndJuly 2020.

This announcement has been issued after due and careful enquiry; the Directors of Quetzal Capital Plc accept responsibility for the content.

Enquiries:

Quetzal Capital Plc

Mark Jackson: +44 1482 794654

Darren Edmonston: +44 1279 635511

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited

Graham Atthill-Beck: +44 7506 43 41 07; Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk; blackpearladvisers@gmail.com

Brinsley Holman: +44 7776 30 22 28; Brinsley.Holman@kbrl.co.uk