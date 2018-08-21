Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Quick Access to Organic Commodity Prices Made Possible by Mercaris Partnership with DTN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

Silver Spring, MD, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercaris, a market data service and online trading platform for organic, non-GMO and certified agricultural commodities, announces a partnership with DTN, a leading provider of insights and solutions, to provide ProphetX subscribers with exclusive market data and insights.

Mercaris’ market data provides up-to-date, accurate information about organic and non-GMO commodities, delivering improved visibility over market conditions and better enabling industry professionals to make critical business decisions. The company’s offering will be available within DTN’s ProphetX solution, which delivers market data, analysis and news in the energy and agricultural supply chains.

“DTN’s long-standing reputation of providing reliable and actionable market intelligence creates a natural partnership opportunity between Mercaris and DTN to better equip and positively impact the agriculture industry,” comments Kellee James, Founder and CEO, Mercaris.

The partnership offers DTN ProphetX subscribers the ability to add the Mercaris dataset for an additional monthly fee. The Mercaris Report allows subscribers to compare prices for organic corn, soybeans and wheat side-by-side with corresponding conventional market prices at weekly or monthly frequencies, dating back to January 2015.

“There’s an incredible demand for market data in the agriculture industry as producers, agribusinesses and more seek a deeper understanding of the commodity markets,” adds Sara Hordinski, Senior Vice President of Financial Analytics, DTN. “Mercaris’ tailored intelligence around organic and non-GMO commodities will bring a new level of understanding to our customers who rely on ProphetX for their commodity market insights.”

Launching today for ProphetX subscribers, The Mercaris Report is available for $199 per month and subscribers can enjoy a 30-day free trial which provides access to 30-day rolling historical data. To learn more about The Mercaris Report, visit: https://www.dtn.com/industries/agriculture/agribusiness/dtn-prophetx-agribusiness/

0_int_Ger-Mercaris-Wlogo.png


—END—

About Mercaris
Since November 2013, Mercaris has been helping its customers capitalize on growing demand for organic & non-GMO foods by providing market access and services tailored to the needs of the identity-preserved agriculture industry. Mercaris focuses its data and services on identity-preserved commodities, including organic and non-GMO corn, soybean, meal, and wheat markets across all regions of the United States and Canada, and recently launched an organic dairy initiative. Mercaris also maintains an online Auctions Platform, a pioneering tool that enables buyers and sellers to find new markets and more profitably trade organic and non-GMO commodities.

About DTN
DTN is the independent, trusted source of actionable insights for 2 million customers focused on feeding, fueling and protecting the world. Customer-centric and employee-driven, DTN focuses on empowering agriculture, oil and gas, trading, and weather-sensitive industries through continuous, leading-edge innovation. DTN is based in Minneapolis, with offices globally.

Media Contacts

Mercaris
Katie Ray
Katie.Ray@mercaris.com
480 426 8204

DTN
Krysta Larson
Krysta.larson@dtn.com
952 882 4590

Katie Ray
Mercaris
480-426-8204
katie.ray@mercaris.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:51aBELEAVE : OCS Selects Beleave’s Initial Line of Cannabis Products for Sale in Ontario
AQ
08:51aMARIJUANA RETAILER AND PRODUCER KAYA HOLDINGS, INC. (OTCQB : KAYS) 10-Q Reports Nearly 60% year-over-year Increase in Revenues for the first six months of 2018, Additional Financing and Preliminary Agreement to Purchase Eugene, Oregon Marijuana Grow and Manufacturing Facility
GL
08:51aAsure Software Receives FedRAMP “In Process” Status from US Federal Government
GL
08:51aConversion Labs Reports 208% Q/Q Sales Growth; Profitability Anticipated In Q3
GL
08:50aTCM GROUP A/S : Major shareholder announcement
AQ
08:49aKei Nishikori and Garbine Muguruza Coming to Honolulu
PR
08:49aIntegrated Equity Management Joins Commonwealth Financial Network®
BU
08:49aGlobal Biosensors and Nanosensors Markets and Technologies 2018-2023 with Profiles of A&D Medical, BL Healthcare, Boston Scientific, Instromedix, Omron, and Philips - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
08:48aHammond's Holiday Gift Bags Have a Festive New Look
PR
08:48aNETFLIX : renews 'GLOW' for a third season
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NASPERS LIMITED : NASPERS : It all 'Evans' out
2KOMAX HOLDING AG : 2018 half-year results of the Komax Group
3CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : China defies U.S. pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil
4NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC : NOSTRUM OIL & GAS : H1 2018 Financial Results
5INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. : INTERACTIVE BROKERS : FINRA fines Interactive Brokers $5.5 million for short..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.