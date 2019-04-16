Quicken Celebrates Third Anniversary as Standalone Company

Quicken
Inc., maker of America’s best-selling personal finance software, is
celebrating its third anniversary as an independent company after the
April 2016 spinoff from Intuit. Since becoming a standalone company,
Quicken’s 130-strong team has been hard at work making improvements that
empower Quicken users to lead healthy, confident financial lives.
In three short years Quicken has achieved significant business
milestones:
-
Transitioned from a perpetual license to a subscription model,
making way for major quality improvements.
-
Over 90% of customers report perceiving improvements in the
software since transitioning to the subscription versions of
Quicken software.
-
The company saw a 48% year-over-year growth in paid subscribers in
the last twelve months.
-
Improved the usability, reliability and performance of its flagship
Quicken software. Year after year, new releases deliver
improvements that directly address the feedback and pain points of the
highly-engaged Quicken customer base.
-
Delivering best-in-class customer Care. Quicken’s Care tNPS
score, a measure of customer happiness, has improved 40% in three
years and average customer phone wait times have dropped 50%.
-
Accelerated the pace of innovation with the launch of a new
Quicken mobile app—which has a 4.6/5 star rating on iOS—and an all-new
Quicken web companion.
-
Named
a Top Ten Place to Work in Fintech by American Banker.
“After 30 years of helping customers manage their complete financial
picture, Quicken started a new era as a fully independent company in
2016,” said Quicken chief executive officer, Eric Dunn. “When we
announced our spinoff, we promised to expand our product development and
customer support capabilities to better meet the needs of our millions
of loyal customers. Today, we are thrilled to celebrate three years of
making good on that promise. We look forward to continuing our work and
delivering new tools designed to help our customers live their best
financial lives for the next 30 years.”
About Quicken
For over 30 years, customers have relied on Quicken to help manage their
complete financial picture, so they can live their best lives. In 2016,
Quicken became a fully independent company led by members of the early
Quicken team to help a new generation of customers make the most of
their money. Today Quicken is the best-selling personal finance software
in the US. We have expanded our lineup to include Quicken on the Web and
the Quicken Mobile App for iOS and Android so customers can manage their
finances anytime, anywhere. More information can be found at quicken.com.
