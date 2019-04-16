Log in
Quicken Celebrates Third Anniversary as Standalone Company

04/16/2019

Growth and Innovation Mark the Three Years Since Spinoff

Quicken Inc., maker of America’s best-selling personal finance software, is celebrating its third anniversary as an independent company after the April 2016 spinoff from Intuit. Since becoming a standalone company, Quicken’s 130-strong team has been hard at work making improvements that empower Quicken users to lead healthy, confident financial lives.

In three short years Quicken has achieved significant business milestones:

  • Transitioned from a perpetual license to a subscription model, making way for major quality improvements.
    • Over 90% of customers report perceiving improvements in the software since transitioning to the subscription versions of Quicken software.
    • The company saw a 48% year-over-year growth in paid subscribers in the last twelve months.
  • Improved the usability, reliability and performance of its flagship Quicken software. Year after year, new releases deliver improvements that directly address the feedback and pain points of the highly-engaged Quicken customer base.
  • Delivering best-in-class customer Care. Quicken’s Care tNPS score, a measure of customer happiness, has improved 40% in three years and average customer phone wait times have dropped 50%.
  • Accelerated the pace of innovation with the launch of a new Quicken mobile app—which has a 4.6/5 star rating on iOS—and an all-new Quicken web companion.
  • Named a Top Ten Place to Work in Fintech by American Banker.

“After 30 years of helping customers manage their complete financial picture, Quicken started a new era as a fully independent company in 2016,” said Quicken chief executive officer, Eric Dunn. “When we announced our spinoff, we promised to expand our product development and customer support capabilities to better meet the needs of our millions of loyal customers. Today, we are thrilled to celebrate three years of making good on that promise. We look forward to continuing our work and delivering new tools designed to help our customers live their best financial lives for the next 30 years.”

About Quicken

For over 30 years, customers have relied on Quicken to help manage their complete financial picture, so they can live their best lives. In 2016, Quicken became a fully independent company led by members of the early Quicken team to help a new generation of customers make the most of their money. Today Quicken is the best-selling personal finance software in the US. We have expanded our lineup to include Quicken on the Web and the Quicken Mobile App for iOS and Android so customers can manage their finances anytime, anywhere. More information can be found at quicken.com.


