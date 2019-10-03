Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Quiet start for Cboe's Brexit share trading hub in Amsterdam

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 10:38am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Chicago Board Options Exchange Global Markets headquarters building in Chicago

LONDON (Reuters) - Cboe Europe's new share trading hub, which launched in Amsterdam on Tuesday, has attracted light trading so far, giving nervous regulators and policymakers in Britain few clues on how much activity will eventually leave London after Brexit.

Faced with the possibility of a no-deal Brexit or patchy UK access to the European Union's financial markets in future, London-based pan-European Cboe built a Dutch hub to ensure continuity for EU clients.

Volume in Amsterdam has been tiny. On Tuesday trading topped just 2,426 euros, rising to 1.23 million euros on Wednesday, and 3,648 euros so far on Thursday according to Cboe Global Markets data.

An industry veteran described it as "cleaning the pipes".

Cboe, which typically has the biggest daily market share with about 20% of European stocks, said customers were testing their access to the new platform.

"We expect initial volumes on Cboe NL will continue to be low as many firms may choose not to adjust their trading strategies until there is more clarity around the shape and timing of Brexit," a Cboe spokeswoman said.

Customers can still trade EU27 listed shares on Cboe in London if they want to.

Rivals London-based Aquis Exchange and London Stock Exchange's pan-European platform Turquoise have also built new EU hubs, but have not formally started trading.

Meanwhile, British and EU securities regulators remain at loggerheads over where EU27 shares can be traded in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

It is unclear if Britain and the EU will agree a divorce settlement by Brexit Day on Oct. 31. A deal would mean a business as usual transition period to the end of 2020.

But a crash out could see swathes of share trading moving from London to the three new hubs, denting the capital's standing as a global financial hub.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

By Huw Jones
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC -2.04% 480 Delayed Quote.-14.41%
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDAD HOLDING DE MERCADOS Y SISTEMAS FINANCIEROS, S.A. -2.60% 22.5 End-of-day quote.-7.48%
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG -2.03% 137.65 Delayed Quote.31.16%
EURONEXT N.V. -1.80% 70.75 Real-time Quote.43.24%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 1.34% 7114 Delayed Quote.72.53%
NASDAQ 0.27% 96.02 Delayed Quote.17.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:54aINVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST PLC - CORRECTION : Dividend Declaration
PR
10:54aDNO ASA : Mandatory Notification of Trade
GL
10:54aSHP Honors 111 Amedisys Care Centers with SHPBest Awards
GL
10:54aIMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Waitr Holdings Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
10:53aZhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of October 7 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Abiomed, Inc. – ABMD
GL
10:53aLevi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders
GL
10:52aFreddie Mac Prices $715 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F68
GL
10:52aMassachusetts Teamsters On Strike At Republic Services Extend Picket Lines To Seattle
PR
10:52aVILLAGE SUPER MARKET : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10:51aALLIANCE TRUST : Net Asset Value
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1STOXX EUROPE 600 : STOXX 600 : U.S. widens trade war with tariffs on European planes, cheese, whisky to punish..
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Troubles with Tesla's automated parking feature summon safety regulators
3EXPLAINER: The jet subsidy row that threatens transatlantic trade war
4AIRBUS SE : Trump hails 'nice victory' on trade as EU whisky, wine makers left reeling
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : BlackRock, Tencent Talk Tie-Up

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group