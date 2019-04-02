Quin Central Park by Hilton Club offers ‘Stay Fit/Be Well' experience

NEW YORK, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quin Central Park by Hilton Club is encouraging guests to keep up their fitness and wellness routines while on the road by offering a new “Stay Fit/Be Well,” experience in 2019.



Guests can enjoy outdoor options including a private one-hour guided run in nearby Central Park with a personal trainer, or an individual one-hour yoga session in Central Park (sunrise yoga, anyone)? The Quin has its guests covered in inclement weather, as well, with personal training sessions in the property’s bright second floor gym, featuring Technogym equipment or a Peloton Bike.

The Quin Central Park’s “Stay Fit/Be Well” experience includes:

Selected room or suite

One-hour guided run in Central Park with a personal trainer – or – one-hour yoga session in Central Park

Canvas tote from the Central Park Conservancy, including a Central Park map

Guided runs originating from The Quin can include scenic landscapes such as the Sheep Meadow, The Lake, The Ramble, The Loeb Boathouse, and the Mall, among others. Take advantage of inspiration and local knowledge with personal trainers from The Quin’s partner – Vitals. For yoga enthusiasts, there’s nothing quite like experiencing sunrise in Central Park near The Pond (mats provided), though any time of the guest’s choosing can be arranged.

The “Stay Fit/Be Well” experience at The Quin is available April 1 through December 1, 2019, with a starting rate of $549 per room, per night (taxes and fees apply). Personal training times must be booked at least 48 hours in advance. Reservations are available online at www.thequinhotel.com or by calling 1-855-447-QUIN (7846).

About The Quin Central Park by Hilton Club

The Quin Central Park by Hilton Club, New York City’s quintessential luxury lifestyle hotel, is located on the corner of 57th Street and Sixth Avenue. At the intersection of art, music and fashion, its privileged Midtown location provides effortless access to Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and The Museum of Modern Art and Fifth Avenue couture. The Quin melds modern opulence with its rich artistic heritage in each of its 208 thoughtfully appointed guestrooms, including 28 suites. Guests enjoy urbane and intelligent services from the Quin concierge team, who curate each guest’s New York experience, to distinguished amenities such as a state-of-the-art Technogym fitness center, Dux® beds by Duxiana® and Fresh® Spa Products. Guests can also indulge at The Wayfarer, a classic American grille, located adjacent to the hotel. Renowned architecture and interior design firm, Perkins Eastman, has transposed a contemporary masterpiece on the classical foundation that was once home to cultural icons like pianist Ignacy Jan Paderewski and artist Georgia O'Keeffe. Follow the Quin @thequinhotel. Reservations are available at 1-855-447-QUIN (7846) or www.theQuinhotel.com .

