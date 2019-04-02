Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Quin Central Park by Hilton Club offers ‘Stay Fit/Be Well' experience

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 03:21pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quin Central Park by Hilton Club is encouraging guests to keep up their fitness and wellness routines while on the road by offering a new “Stay Fit/Be Well,” experience in 2019.

The Quin's "Stay Fit/Be Well" experience
Quin Central Park by Hilton Club "Stay Fit/Be Well"


Guests can enjoy outdoor options including a private one-hour guided run in nearby Central Park with a personal trainer, or an individual one-hour yoga session in Central Park (sunrise yoga, anyone)? The Quin has its guests covered in inclement weather, as well, with personal training sessions in the property’s bright second floor gym, featuring Technogym equipment or a Peloton Bike.

The Quin Central Park’s “Stay Fit/Be Well” experience includes:

  • Selected room or suite
  • One-hour guided run in Central Park with a personal trainer – or – one-hour yoga session in Central Park
  • Canvas tote from the Central Park Conservancy, including a Central Park map

Guided runs originating from The Quin can include scenic landscapes such as the Sheep Meadow, The Lake, The Ramble, The Loeb Boathouse, and the Mall, among others. Take advantage of inspiration and local knowledge with personal trainers from The Quin’s partner – Vitals. For yoga enthusiasts, there’s nothing quite like experiencing sunrise in Central Park near The Pond (mats provided), though any time of the guest’s choosing can be arranged.  

The “Stay Fit/Be Well” experience at The Quin is available April 1 through December 1, 2019, with a starting rate of $549 per room, per night (taxes and fees apply). Personal training times must be booked at least 48 hours in advance. Reservations are available online at www.thequinhotel.com or by calling 1-855-447-QUIN (7846).

About The Quin Central Park by Hilton Club
The Quin Central Park by Hilton Club, New York City’s quintessential luxury lifestyle hotel, is located on the corner of 57th Street and Sixth Avenue. At the intersection of art, music and fashion, its privileged Midtown location provides effortless access to Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and The Museum of Modern Art and Fifth Avenue couture. The Quin melds modern opulence with its rich artistic heritage in each of its 208 thoughtfully appointed guestrooms, including 28 suites. Guests enjoy urbane and intelligent services from the Quin concierge team, who curate each guest’s New York experience, to distinguished amenities such as a state-of-the-art Technogym fitness center, Dux® beds by Duxiana® and Fresh® Spa Products. Guests can also indulge at The Wayfarer, a classic American grille, located adjacent to the hotel. Renowned architecture and interior design firm, Perkins Eastman, has transposed a contemporary masterpiece on the classical foundation that was once home to cultural icons like pianist Ignacy Jan Paderewski and artist Georgia O'Keeffe. Follow the Quin @thequinhotel. Reservations are available at 1-855-447-QUIN (7846) or www.theQuinhotel.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Burns Patterson
Hudson PR
(917) 575-9155
burns@hudson-pr.net

TheQuinCentralPark_RGB.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:42pSNC LAVALIN : Jody Wilson-Raybould's letter to the Liberal caucus
AQ
03:42pLyft IPO Success Shifts To Engaging Drivers
BU
03:40pDREAM GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:37pFORTINET : RPC Bug Hunting Case Studies – Part 2
PU
03:37pDIEBOLD NIXDORF : Why humans, not robots, hold the secret to digital banking
PU
03:37pNATIONAL FUEL GAS : Reminds the Public to Call Before You Dig
PU
03:36pSTEVE WYNN : Massachusetts says Wynn Resorts executives concealed sex accusations involving Steve Wynn
RE
03:34pDNI METALS : IIROC Trade Resumption - DNI
AQ
03:32pHARLEY DAVIDSON : workers in Wisconsin reject new labor contract
RE
03:32pASIAN EQUITIES' VALUATIONS STILL CHEAPER THAN ITS GLOBAL PEERS : Refinitiv data
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GEMALTO : GEMALTO : French group Thales completes 4.8 billion euro takeover of Gemalto
2TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : ASIAN EQUITIES' VALUATIONS STILL CHEAPER THAN ITS GLOBAL PEERS: Refinitiv data
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Brexit leaves Ford at crossroads on long-term British plans
4TESLA : TESLA : will pay $31,000 to settle U.S. EPA hazardous waste claims
5NORDEX SE : NORDEX : wins another major order for 157.5 MW with N149 turbine

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About