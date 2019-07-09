Quin Central Park by Hilton Club presents quintessential U.S. Open tennis experience August 26 to September 8, 2019

NEW YORK, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quin Central Park by Hilton Club is a perennial favorite among fans during the U.S. Open Tennis Tournament in New York. The Quin, located at the corner of 57th Street and Sixth Avenue, is celebrating by offering a “Quintessential U.S. Open Tennis Experience,” available from August 26 to September 8, 2019.



The Quin’s U.S. Open Tennis Experience includes:

Two-nights of accommodation in a Guestroom or Suite at the Quin

Two U.S. Open prime seat tickets inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, determined by the selected stay dates

Daily breakfast for two at The Wayfarer

U.S. Open welcome amenity including an autograph kit (2019 U.S. Open logo tennis balls and sharpie) + Quin fan for staying cool at the stadium

Rates start at $1,995 per night, plus taxes, based on double occupancy.



Reservations for the Quin’s U.S. Open Tennis Experience are available by calling 1-855-447-QUIN (7846), with additional hotel information available at www.thequinhotel.com .

About The Quin Central Park by Hilton Club

The Quin Central Park by Hilton Club, New York City’s quintessential luxury lifestyle hotel, is located on the corner of 57th Street and Sixth Avenue. At the intersection of art, music and fashion, its privileged Midtown location provides effortless access to Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and The Museum of Modern Art and Fifth Avenue couture. The Quin melds modern opulence with its rich artistic heritage in each of its 208 thoughtfully appointed guestrooms, including 28 suites. Guests enjoy urbane and intelligent services from the Quin concierge team, who curate each guest’s New York experience, to distinguished amenities such as a state-of-the-art Technogym fitness center, Dux® beds by Duxiana® and Fresh® Spa Products. Guests can also indulge at The Wayfarer, a classic American grille, located adjacent to the hotel. Renowned architecture and interior design firm, Perkins Eastman, has transposed a contemporary masterpiece on the classical foundation that was once home to cultural icons like pianist Ignacy Jan Paderewski and artist Georgia O'Keeffe. Follow the Quin @thequinhotel. Reservations are available at 1-855-447-QUIN (7846) or www.theQuinhotel.com .

