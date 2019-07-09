Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Quin Central Park by Hilton Club presents quintessential U.S. Open tennis experience August 26 to September 8, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 11:01am EDT

NEW YORK, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quin Central Park by Hilton Club is a perennial favorite among fans during the U.S. Open Tennis Tournament in New York. The Quin, located at the corner of 57th Street and Sixth Avenue, is celebrating by offering a “Quintessential U.S. Open Tennis Experience,” available from August 26 to September 8, 2019.

The Quin’s U.S. Open Tennis Experience includes:

  • Two-nights of accommodation in a Guestroom or Suite at the Quin
  • Two U.S. Open prime seat tickets inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, determined by the selected stay dates
  • Daily breakfast for two at The Wayfarer
  • U.S. Open welcome amenity including an autograph kit (2019 U.S. Open logo tennis balls and sharpie) + Quin fan for staying cool at the stadium

Rates start at $1,995 per night, plus taxes, based on double occupancy. 

Reservations for the Quin’s U.S. Open Tennis Experience are available by calling 1-855-447-QUIN (7846), with additional hotel information available at www.thequinhotel.com.

About The Quin Central Park by Hilton Club
The Quin Central Park by Hilton Club, New York City’s quintessential luxury lifestyle hotel, is located on the corner of 57th Street and Sixth Avenue. At the intersection of art, music and fashion, its privileged Midtown location provides effortless access to Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and The Museum of Modern Art and Fifth Avenue couture. The Quin melds modern opulence with its rich artistic heritage in each of its 208 thoughtfully appointed guestrooms, including 28 suites. Guests enjoy urbane and intelligent services from the Quin concierge team, who curate each guest’s New York experience, to distinguished amenities such as a state-of-the-art Technogym fitness center, Dux® beds by Duxiana® and Fresh® Spa Products. Guests can also indulge at The Wayfarer, a classic American grille, located adjacent to the hotel. Renowned architecture and interior design firm, Perkins Eastman, has transposed a contemporary masterpiece on the classical foundation that was once home to cultural icons like pianist Ignacy Jan Paderewski and artist Georgia O'Keeffe. Follow the Quin @thequinhotel. Reservations are available at 1-855-447-QUIN (7846) or www.theQuinhotel.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Burns Patterson
Hudson PR
(917) 575-9155
burns@hudson-pr.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/313359d7-5714-4f69-b383-325bf459a3d2

Primary Logo

Arthur Ashe Stadium

US Open Tennis

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:13aROYAL KPN : From tomorrow, watch HD-quality TV via Digitenne from KPN throughout the Netherlands
PU
11:13aCISCO : Sea Turtle Keeps on Swimming
PU
11:13aLIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT : signs up to the Workforce Disclosure Initiative WDI
PU
11:13aINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Six Senses signs Loire Valley resort developement in the 'Garden of France'
PU
11:13aENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI : Cimtas Pipe is proud to exceed “10 Million Safe Hours“!
PU
11:13aEARTH NETWORKS : Releases 2019 Mid-Year Lightning Report
BU
11:13aINFORMATION SERVICES : ISG Launches Study on Global Engineering Services Market
PR
11:12aNFL Alumni Partners with Deborah Heart and Lung Center!
GL
11:11aAIRBUS : Boeing deliveries fall 37%, set to lose biggest planemaker title
RE
11:11aMEDITATION.LIVE : Celebrates One Year Anniversary
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : BASF shares tumble after chemicals giant slashes outlook
2U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
3BASF SE : BASF : Cost-cutting BASF slashes outlook for 2019 blaming economic slowdown
4ABB LTD : ABB : pays up to $470 million to ditch solar converter business
5Doubts over Deutsche Bank turnaround plan dent shaky shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About