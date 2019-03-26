Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners Launches with Mercatus

Mercatus, a leading alternative asset and investment management
platform, today announced the initial launch of Quinbrook Infrastructure
Partners with the Mercatus Investment Lifecycle Management (ILM)
Platform.
Quinbrook invests in a wide range of low carbon and renewable energy
infrastructure assets spanning onshore wind, utility scale and
distributed solar PV, battery storage, peaking capacity and ‘smart
grids’. Quinbrook recently announced final close on its latest strategy
securing over USD 1.6 billion from institutional investors to support
‘value add’ investments in the US, UK and Australian markets.
The Mercatus Investment Lifecycle Management (ILM) Platform systematizes
and centralizes asset, fund, and portfolio data to give investors
accurate analytics and real-time performance, risk, and ESG insights.
“Mercatus offered us the fastest time-to-value on our biggest need:
streamlining how we work with our rapidly expanding stable of portfolio
companies and preparing for the digital overhaul of our asset management
capabilities. We launched within 3 months,” said David Scaysbrook,
Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners.
“Our goal is for Quinbrook to be counted amongst the most effective and
operationally-focused investors and asset managers globally through real
time access to actual performance data to better inform pro-active
decision making and reporting. By using Mercatus to systematize the data
and workflows across all our portfolio companies, we expect to achieve
higher levels of scalability and managerial efficiency so we can grow
faster and smarter and deliver tangible benefits for our investors in
the process.”
Key Quinbrook requirements for a solution:
-
Consistency – uniform, real-time data and reporting across all
portfolio companies
-
Efficiency – more time spent on managing investments, less time
on reporting and administrative tasks
-
Scalability – providing the infrastructure for every company to
be self-sustainable for new growth
-
Visibility – into risk, performance, and forward-looking
valuations
-
Operational Excellence – through automation and centralized
data/model controls to reduce data accuracy risk and improve real time
insights
“What really stands out is Quinbrook’s vision for gaining a competitive
edge and leveraging cutting-edge techniques as a key differentiator to
LPs as they compete with the top Global PE Funds,” said Haresh Patel,
CEO at Mercatus. “Quinbrook sees the road ahead and understands what’s
coming in both complexity and growth. They are creating a technology
platform that aligns with their portfolio companies and LP’s by
providing full visibility, traceability, and control of every piece of
data and every insight derived. It’s exciting to see a company take full
advantage of every piece of our platform to drive maximum value.”
Quinbrook is launching the Mercatus ILM Platform with five of the
portfolio companies in its Low Carbon Power Fund. For more information
about Mercatus ILM, visit www.gomercatus.com.
About Quinbrook
Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners (www.quinbrook.com)
is a specialist investment manager focused exclusively on lower carbon
and renewable energy infrastructure investment and operational asset
management in the US, UK and Australia. Quinbrook is led and managed by
a senior team of power industry professionals who have collectively
invested over US$ 17 billion in energy infrastructure assets since the
early 1990's, representing over 30GW of supply capacity. Quinbrook's
investment and asset management team has offices in Houston, London,
Jersey, and the Gold Coast of Australia. Quinbrook currently manages the
Low Carbon Power Fund which has invested in wind, solar, battery
storage, gas peaking and ‘smart grid’ businesses and also Cape Byron
Power (www.capebyronpower.com),
one of Australia's largest base-load 100% renewable power generators.
About Mercatus
Mercatus is the leading provider of alternative asset investment
management solutions, helping investors maximize returns, accelerate
growth, and mitigate risk. Mercatus is the only platform to
systematically consolidate asset and portfolio data, automate and
control financial analysis, and streamline decisions and collaboration
across the entire investment lifecycle. Many of the largest global funds
leverage Mercatus to manage over $450B of assets and investments across
118 countries and 11 asset classes. Mercatus is headquartered in Silicon
Valley with offices in Europe and India. For more information, visit www.gomercatus.com.
