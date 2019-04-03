Log in
Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch Presents Marquette of John Hancock to Granite CEO Robert Hale

04/03/2019 | 07:34pm EDT

Granite Donates $6.5 Million to Fund Pediatric Cancer Research in 6th Annual ‘Saving by Shaving’ Event

Quincy Mayor Thomas P. Koch today presented the Marquette of John Hancock to Robert Hale, CEO of Granite Telecommunications, a $1.4 billion provider of communications services to multilocation businesses and government agencies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005903/en/

Thomas P. Koch, Mayor of the City of Quincy, Mass., (center) presents the Marquette of John Hancock ...

Thomas P. Koch, Mayor of the City of Quincy, Mass., (center) presents the Marquette of John Hancock to Granite COO Rand Currier (left) and Granite CEO Rob Hale (right) during Granite’s 6th Annual “Saving by Shaving” event on April 3, 2019. (Photo: Business Wire)

The presentation coincided with Granite’s 6th annual “Saving by Shaving” event, wherein more than 1,000 people shaved their heads or donated their hair to earn $6.5 million in donations for pediatric cancer research at Boston Children’s Hospital. In the past six years, more than 8,000 people have participated in the event raising more than $28.5 million for charitable organizations.

“The generosity and benevolence that this organization shows with Rob [Hale’s] leadership is just incredible,” said Mayor Koch. “So, we wanted to honor him and the organization today with this John Hancock Marquette. A lot of people don’t realize the history of John Hancock and what a charitable giver he was at the time, and I think Rob Hale fits that mold.”

Mayor Koch also expressed thanks for Granite’s impact as a corporate citizen and a top employer in Quincy. Granite employs 2,100 teammates nationwide, with a significant number located in Quincy.

About Granite
Granite provides voice, data and other related communications products and services to multilocation businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. Granite serves more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100 companies in the United States, and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management. Granite employs more than 2,100 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Mass., and nine regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit www.granitenet.com.


© Business Wire 2019
