Quintech Electronics Debuts New Fiber Optic Receiver and LNB Power Options for its Industry-Leading XTREME line of RF Matrix Switches at IBC 2018

IBC 2018 – Quintech Electronics & Communications, Inc. (www.Quintechelectronics.com), a world leader in the design and manufacture of RF matrix switches for broadcasters, satellite, and broadband networks, announced it is adding new fiber optic and other features to its products, and will showcase its new field-upgradeable input adapter cards with optional Fiber Optic or LNB power for Quintech’s XTREME 80 and XTREME 32 matrices.

Quintech’s XTREME 80 and XTREME 32 matrix switches have been rapidly adopted by broadcasters, teleports, equipment manufacturers, and government agencies for applications such as satellite signal distribution, splitting, combining, monitoring, and redundancy switching. Available as both fan-out for downlinks and fan-in for uplinks, both matrices share the same modular components, thereby minimizing owners’ capital and operating expenses by reducing the number of spare components. The matrices can be purchased with standard RF adapter cards, which can be field-upgraded to add LNB power or fiber optic receive inputs.

The XTREME fiber optic input receivers are designed with a wide wavelength range covering 900 to 1650 nm for reception of any CWDM signal. Their wide dynamic range makes it compatible with many RF-over-Fiber transmit products on the market. Built-in RF amplification is available to compensate for any optical losses.

“The XTREME 80 and XTREME 32 share the same innovative technologies that offer customers unprecedented choices in size, fan-out and fan-in configuration, LNB power, and fiber optic receive (RX) options,” says Tom Phelps, Quintech Electronics’ Vice President of Engineering. “These product lines have built-in local control that runs concurrently with the standard Web browser, SNMP, API over TCP, and Telnet remote controls.”

More information about the Quintech XTREME 80 and 32 matrix switches is available at: http://www.QuintechElectronics.com/XTREME

About Quintech Electronics:

Quintech Electronics (www.quintechelectronics.com) is a leading manufacturer of RF signal management equipment. Quintech produces RF matrix switches, routers, lab management and automation software, redundancy switches, relay switches, splitters, combiners, amplifiers, and DC powering products. These products are available for L-band, IF-band, Broadband, and Wireless frequencies that are used in Satellite, Broadcast, Government/Military, and Wireless Test & Measurement Markets.

