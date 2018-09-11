Quintech Electronics Debuts New Fiber Optic Receiver and LNB Power Options for its Industry-Leading XTREME line of RF Matrix Switches at IBC 2018

IBC 2018 – Quintech Electronics & Communications, Inc. (www.Quintechelectronics.com),
a world leader in the design and manufacture of RF matrix switches
for broadcasters, satellite, and broadband networks, announced it is
adding new fiber optic and other features to its products, and will
showcase its new field-upgradeable input adapter cards with optional
Fiber Optic or LNB power for Quintech’s XTREME 80 and XTREME 32 matrices.
Quintech’s XTREME 80 and XTREME 32 matrix switches have
been rapidly adopted by broadcasters, teleports, equipment
manufacturers, and government agencies for applications such as
satellite signal distribution, splitting, combining, monitoring, and
redundancy switching. Available as both fan-out for downlinks and fan-in
for uplinks, both matrices share the same modular components, thereby
minimizing owners’ capital and operating expenses by reducing the number
of spare components. The matrices can be purchased with standard RF
adapter cards, which can be field-upgraded to add LNB power or fiber
optic receive inputs.
The XTREME fiber optic input receivers are designed
with a wide wavelength range covering 900 to 1650 nm for reception of
any CWDM signal. Their wide dynamic range makes it compatible with many
RF-over-Fiber transmit products on the market. Built-in RF amplification
is available to compensate for any optical losses.
“The XTREME 80 and XTREME 32 share the same innovative
technologies that offer customers unprecedented choices in size, fan-out
and fan-in configuration, LNB power, and fiber optic receive (RX)
options,” says Tom Phelps, Quintech Electronics’ Vice President of
Engineering. “These product lines have built-in local control that runs
concurrently with the standard Web browser, SNMP, API over TCP, and
Telnet remote controls.”
Quintech invites broadcasters, journalists, and analysts to visit the
Quintech stand 1.F38 at the IBC show for more details on these new
options.
More information about the Quintech XTREME 80 and 32
matrix switches is available at: http://www.QuintechElectronics.com/XTREME
About Quintech Electronics:
Quintech Electronics (www.quintechelectronics.com)
is a leading manufacturer of RF signal management equipment. Quintech
produces RF matrix switches, routers, lab management and automation
software, redundancy switches, relay switches, splitters, combiners,
amplifiers, and DC powering products. These products are available for
L-band, IF-band, Broadband, and Wireless frequencies that are used in
Satellite, Broadcast, Government/Military, and Wireless Test &
Measurement Markets.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005950/en/