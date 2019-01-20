QuintessenceLabs : Attending World Economic Forum 2019 Annual Meeting

Global leader in cyber security, QuintessenceLabs, today announced
founder and CEO Vikram Sharma’s participation at the World Economic
Forum’s 2019 Annual meeting in Davos-Klosters this week.
Dr Sharma’s attendance at Davos comes off the back of QuintessenceLabs
being named a 2018 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, in
recognition of the company’s cutting-edge advances in cybersecurity and
leadership in quantum innovation. QuintessenceLabs was one of a select
group of companies around the world to be awarded the title of
Technology Pioneer, for the design, development and deployment of
technologies and innovations poised to make a significant impact on
business and society.
While at Davos, Dr Sharma will participate in sessions between other
Technology Pioneers and senior Annual Meeting delegates and share his
insights on global security risks, and the role of quantum technologies
as both a cybersecurity threat and an opportunity for businesses and
governments.
“It was a great honour to be named a 2018 Technology Pioneer and, in
turn, be invited to attend Davos with the world’s leaders and
influencers across business, government, academia and the arts,” said Dr
Sharma. “I’m looking forward to contributing to a dialogue about today’s
critical security challenges and highlighting the technological
innovations being developed in Australia, that have the potential to
solve global challenges.”
The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting will run from January 22 to
January 25 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland.
About QuintessenceLabs | www.quintessencelabs.com
QuintessenceLabs is a global leader in quantum-enhanced cybersecurity
solutions. We deliver unique products to deliver the strongest
protection for data wherever it is, integrating quantum technology with
high-value security capabilities. These include the world’s fastest true
random number generator, highly capable key and policy manager, and
integrated encryption solutions, to keep organisations secure today and
prepared for tomorrow. The company is headquartered in Canberra,
Australia.
