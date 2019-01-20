Log in
QuintessenceLabs : Attending World Economic Forum 2019 Annual Meeting

01/20/2019 | 04:00pm EST

Global leader in cyber security, QuintessenceLabs, today announced founder and CEO Vikram Sharma’s participation at the World Economic Forum’s 2019 Annual meeting in Davos-Klosters this week.

Dr Sharma’s attendance at Davos comes off the back of QuintessenceLabs being named a 2018 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, in recognition of the company’s cutting-edge advances in cybersecurity and leadership in quantum innovation. QuintessenceLabs was one of a select group of companies around the world to be awarded the title of Technology Pioneer, for the design, development and deployment of technologies and innovations poised to make a significant impact on business and society.

While at Davos, Dr Sharma will participate in sessions between other Technology Pioneers and senior Annual Meeting delegates and share his insights on global security risks, and the role of quantum technologies as both a cybersecurity threat and an opportunity for businesses and governments.

“It was a great honour to be named a 2018 Technology Pioneer and, in turn, be invited to attend Davos with the world’s leaders and influencers across business, government, academia and the arts,” said Dr Sharma. “I’m looking forward to contributing to a dialogue about today’s critical security challenges and highlighting the technological innovations being developed in Australia, that have the potential to solve global challenges.”

The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting will run from January 22 to January 25 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland.

About QuintessenceLabs | www.quintessencelabs.com

QuintessenceLabs is a global leader in quantum-enhanced cybersecurity solutions. We deliver unique products to deliver the strongest protection for data wherever it is, integrating quantum technology with high-value security capabilities. These include the world’s fastest true random number generator, highly capable key and policy manager, and integrated encryption solutions, to keep organisations secure today and prepared for tomorrow. The company is headquartered in Canberra, Australia.


© Business Wire 2019
