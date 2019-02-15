QuintessenceLabs : Releases Expanded Key Management Client

QuintessenceLabs, the leader in quantum-enhanced cybersecurity, today
announced the release of an enhanced version of their KMIP client
software development kit (SDK), qClient.
The new qClient, developed in partnership with P6R, is a highly capable,
server-neutral KMIP client SDK and is fully backwards compatible with
previous versions. The new qClient provides support for additional
network transport formats, cryptographic operations, KMIP 2.0, PKCS #11
client applications, and additional operations and attributes for added
capability in enterprise deployments. qClient will help broaden the use
of KMIP for a wider range of platforms, with easier integration, meeting
the growing need for interoperability in large network security
infrastructures.
“qClient expands KMIP client support for the largest organizations,”
said John Leiseboer, CTO of QuintessenceLabs, “the additional features
introduced into qClient make it an ideal choice for integrating into
enterprise key management and cryptographic applications – both new and
legacy. Partnering with leading security software provider P6R has
allowed us to broaden the use of our client SDK, and make it easier for
more enterprises to use our suite of quantum-enhanced security
solutions.”
“P6R’s Secure KMIP Client (SKC) toolkit is a perfect fit for the
foundation of the new qClient,” said Jim Susoy, CEO of P6R, Inc., “The
SKC toolkit is a leader in supporting the OASIS KMIP and OASIS PKC#11
standards, providing the new qClient interoperable and proven support
for these standards. SKC has enabled QuintessenceLabs to easily expand
qClient’s features and support of the KMIP standard.”
P6R and QuintessenceLabs are pleased to announce that both
QuintessenceLabs’ new qClient and P6R’s Secure KMIP Client successfully
completed OASIS KMIP interop testing yesterday. We will be pleased to
demonstrate them at booths #543 (OASIS) and #1735 (QuintessenceLabs) at
the RSA Conference in San Francisco, California from March 4-7.
About QuintessenceLabs | www.quintessencelabs.com
QuintessenceLabs is a global leader in quantum-enhanced cybersecurity
solutions. Our products provide the strongest protection for data
wherever it is, integrating quantum technology with high-value security
capabilities. These include the world’s fastest true random number
generator, highly capable key and policy manager, and integrated
encryption solutions, to keep organizations secure today and prepared
for tomorrow. The company is headquartered in Canberra, Australia.
About P6R
Since 1994, P6R has been developing multi-platform, server neutral
security technologies that deliver scalable, highly interoperable and
easy to use solutions for our customers. P6R's security products and
professional services enable our customers to easily solve their key
management and encryption integration challenges with OASIS KMIP and
PKCS#11 toolkits, applications and custom clients that deliver the
highest levels of quality and customer value. The company is
headquartered in Santa Cruz, CA USA.
