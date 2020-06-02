QuintessenceLabs : Wins Prestigious Global CyberTech 100 Award

Quantum cybersecurity leader recognised for advanced solutions to protect financial institutions from cyber attacks

QuintessenceLabs, the leader in quantum-cyber-security solutions, announced today that it has been selected as a CyberTech 100 award winner, from a field of over 1,000 companies. The recognition underscores the importance of the company’s technologies to the financial sector – addressing some of today’s most pressing cybersecurity challenges while providing a pathway to a future quantum-safe posture.

CyberTech100 identifies the 100 most innovative companies that every financial institution needs to know about when they consider and develop their information security and financial crime fighting strategies. The standout companies were selected by a panel of industry experts and analysts who reviewed a study of over 1,000 CyberTech companies that was undertaken by FinTech Global.

QuintessenceLabs’ success follows February’s announcement of funding by In-Q-Tel, a strategic investor that accelerates the development and delivery of cutting-edge technologies to US government agencies. It also coincides with the recent release of QuintessenceLabs’ qStream™ Plus Quantum Entropy Appliance. qStream Plus combines the power of high-speed quantum random number generation with entropy management software, to provision enterprise-scale performance and security for applications requiring high quality random numbers.

QuintessenceLabs is the global leader in the delivery of quantum-safe data protection solutions, including the world’s fastest quantum random number generator, crypto-agile key management, and second-generation quantum key distribution. The company has also been the recipient of numerous other awards, including recognition as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer and a Westpac Top 20 “Business of Tomorrow.”

QuintessenceLabs founder and CEO, Dr Vikram Sharma, said, “We are honoured by this recognition which highlights the importance of our quantum cybersecurity capabilities to securing sensitive data for financial services firms. QuintessenceLabs’ solutions provide a powerful cybersecurity foundation for enterprises – addressing some of today’s critical challenges while preparing for the future threat of quantum-enabled adversaries.”

FinTech Global director Richard Sachar said, “Established financial institutions need to be aware of the latest security technology in the market to protect their organisations from data leaks and cyber attacks. The CyberTech100 list helps senior management filter through all the vendors in the market by highlighting the leading companies in sectors such as Threat Management, Data Governance, Cloud Security, Employee Risk and Fraud Prevention.”

About QuintessenceLabs | www.quintessencelabs.com

QuintessenceLabs is the global leader in quantum-enhanced cybersecurity solutions. We deliver unique products to deliver the strongest protection, integrating quantum technology with high-value security capabilities. These include the world’s fastest commercial quantum random number generator, our crypto-agile key and policy manager, integrated encryption solutions, and second-generation quantum key distribution. These quantum-safe solutions help keep organisations secure today while building the strongest foundation for tomorrow’s quantum computer security threat. The company is headquartered in Canberra, Australia.

About the CyberTech100

The CyberTech100 is an annual list of 100 of the world’s most innovative CyberTech companies that every financial institution needs to know about. The list recognizes the next generation of solution providers shaping the future of the information security and CyberTech industries. The list aims to help senior executives and cybersecurity professionals evaluate which technology solutions have market potential and are most likely to succeed and have a lasting impact on the industry.

About FinTech Global

FinTech Global offers the most comprehensive data, the most valuable insights, and the most powerful analytical tools available for the global FinTech industry. The company serves the leaders of technology and innovation divisions as well as investment divisions at financial institutions globally, providing them with the most comprehensive, reliable information, research, and intelligence on all FinTech sectors to help them make superior business decisions.

