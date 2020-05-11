Log in
Quirch Foods Acquires Tennessee Based Food Distributor, Butts Foods

05/11/2020 | 06:16am EDT

Quirch Foods, LLC, today announced the acquisition of Butts Foods, an industry leader in fresh protein distribution since 1935. Butts has a proven track record and operates five distribution facilities throughout Tennessee, Alabama and Mississippi. This is the first acquisition for Quirch Foods and represents the company’s commitment to further expanding its geographic footprint following its recent distribution center opening in Greensboro, North Carolina.

“Butts Foods has been providing quality service to their customers for decades and it was a natural fit to our distribution footprint. Quirch Foods and Butts Foods will continue to focus on delivering exceptional service and support to our independent and national grocery customers with quality products including our company owned brands. We are excited to welcome the Butts Foods team to the Quirch Foods Family,” said Frank Grande, Quirch Foods President.

”This partnership represents a great opportunity for the team to continue to grow the business with more tools and support than ever before in our 85 year history. It also represents joining a company whose family values, history, culture, and vision are the same as ours,” said R.E. Butts IV, President of Butts Foods.

About Quirch Foods®:

Quirch Foods, founded in 1967 by the Quirch Family, is a food distribution company servicing large and independent retailers across the United States, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. With one of the most extensive portfolios of brands for a distributor of its type and size, Quirch operates six distribution facilities with over 700,000 square feet of refrigerated warehouse space and a fleet of more than 120 refrigerated trucks. Quirch Foods® is the exclusive distributor of Chiquita® Brands frozen Tropicals and Fruits, Panamei® Seafood, Kikiriquirch® poultry and Mambo® Foods. For more information, visit quirchfoods.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn.

Visit www.quirchfoods.com or call (800) 458-5252.

About Butts Foods:

Butts Foods has a history of more than 85 years. Headquartered in Jackson, Tennessee, Butts Foods Inc. is a full-service protein distributor serving national and independent grocery stores and regional distributors in the Southeast and Midwest.

Visit www.buttsfoods.com or call (800) 962-8570.


© Business Wire 2020
