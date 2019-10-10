Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Quite a picture: Bank of England launches Turner-inspired banknote

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 05:28am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Bank of England is seen in the financial district during rainy weather in London

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England launched a new 20 pound ($24.46) banknote on Thursday featuring British painter J.M.W. Turner.

Famed for his depictions of coastal landscapes, Turner replaces 18th Century economist Adam Smith as the current face of the 20 pound note.

"Our banknotes celebrate the UK's heritage, salute its culture, and testify to the achievements of its most notable individuals," BoE Governor Mark Carney said at the launch of the banknote at the Turner Contemporary art gallery in Margate, a coastal town in southeast England.

"The new 20 pound note celebrates Turner, his art and his legacy in all their radiant, colourful, evocative glory."

The BoE chose Turner, who died in 1851, from a shortlist of visual artists which included filmmaker Charlie Chaplin, sculptor Barbara Hepworth, painter William Hogarth and designer Josiah Wedgwood.

Turner joins Winston Churchill and Jane Austen as the subjects of Bank of England notes. A new 50 pound note with 20th Century computer scientist Alan Turing will be launched in 2021.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Alistair Smout)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLORY LTD. -0.17% 3025 End-of-day quote.25.36%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52aDollar takes a dive, euro catapulted higher as U.S.-China talks start
RE
05:52aMost end lower, trade fears turn investors cautious
RE
05:50aForeigners net sellers of Japan stocks for second week ended Oct 4
RE
05:46aWorld Bank trims 2019-2021 growth outlook for Philippines
RE
05:43aOil prices dip despite latest U.S.-China trade talks
RE
05:42aEgypt's annual urban consumer inflation falls to 4.8% in Sept as reforms bite
RE
05:41aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF HUNGARY : Hungarian-US cooperation is a success story
PU
05:40aOil prices dip despite latest U.S.-China trade talks
RE
05:39aDollar takes a dive, euro catapulted higher as U.S.-China talks start
RE
05:36aEL STAT HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY : Labour Force Survey (LFS), July 2019
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump's fast-tracking of oil pipelines hits legal roadblocks
2Top-level U.S.-China trade talks resume as irritants sour atmosphere
3ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Tariffs take toll on Philips margin goal in blow to shares
4ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : PatPat Picks Adyen To Power Payments Globally
5HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL : LVMH's strong third-quarter numbers lift European luxury good stocks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group