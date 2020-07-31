Quizam Media : Closes $1.15 Million Private Placement

Quizam Media Corporation

July 29th, 2020 Vancouver, BC - Quizam Media Corporation ("the Company") (CSE:QQ) is pleased to announce that it has closed its second and final tranche of its previously announced (July 7th, 2020) financing for total gross proceeds of $1,150,000.

This final tranche consists of 1,275,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.20 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share and a ½ share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.30 for 18 months.

Subscription details for the second tranche are as follows: 3 Placees; Finders fees payable

to Regents Park Securities Ltd. of London UK: 375,000 warrants with terms as stated above.

Shares and warrants issued as a result of this Private Placement will be subject to a four month hold period expiring November 30th, 2020.

About ontracktv and Quantum1 Cannabis

ontrackTV and quantum1 are wholly owned subsiduaries of QUIZAM Media Corporation. ontrackTV uses high quality video and live instructors to deliver computer and Cannabis training online. In addition, Quizam is opening a chain of Cannabis Dispensaries under the name Quantum1 (www.quantum1cannabis.com)

